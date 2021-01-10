Lamar winless no more, leads Ravens to 20-13 win over Titans

The All-Pro ran all over the Ravens with 328 yards rushing combined in the past two meetings. With both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams back on the Baltimore D-line, Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards.

"Our defense was tired of hearing the noise," Jackson said. "And they did what they were supposed to do."

Henry credited the Ravens with being the better team.

"This definitely is going to sting probably in my mind for the rest of this year until we suit back up," said Henry, who missed two key plays following an 7-yard catch midway through the third quarter after losing a shoe.

Baltimore also slowed a Tennessee offense that tied for fourth averaging 30.7 points a game and had more offensive yards per game during the season than any team but Kansas City. The Ravens finished with a 401-209 yards edge in total offense.

"This may be the best win I've ever been associated with ...," said Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, who won a Super Bowl eight years ago and now has eight road playoff victories, surpassing the career mark of Hall of Famer Tom Landry and Tom Coughlin.