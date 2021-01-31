LaRavia scores 12 to carry Indiana St. over Bradley 60-57

Jake LaRavia scored 12 points with nine rebounds and his layup with 70 seconds left sent Indiana State past Bradley 60-57 on Sunday at Terre Haute, Ind.
LaRavia's layup broke a tie at 57 and Bradley missed its last three shot attempts.
Tyreke Key added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (9-7, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned their fifth straight win.
Ville Tahvanainen had 17 points for the Braves (9-9, 3-6), who have now lost five straight. Ja'Shon Henry added 14 points and Rienk Mast had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Southern Illinois 71, Northern Iowa 68: Lance Jones scored a season-high 27 points and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa at Carbondale.
Steven Verplancken Jr. had 14 points for Southern Illinois (8-6, 2-6 MVC), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Anthony D'Avanzo added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kyler Filewich scored 10.
Southern Illinois posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Bowen Born had 16 points for the Panthers (5-11, 3-7) and Trad Berhow and Nate Heise each scored 13.
Loyola 72, Missouri State 46: Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and five assists as Loyola won its seventh straight game, romping past Missouri State at Springfield, Mo.
Keith Clemons had 12 points and six rebounds for Loyola (14-3, 9-1 MVC).
The Bears' 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Loyola opponent this season.
The Ramblers dominated the first half and led 41-16 at the break. The Bears' 16 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Isiaih Mosley had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (9-4, 5-4). Gaige Prim added eight rebounds.
Evansville 70, Valparaiso 52: At Evansville, Ind., Shamar Givance had 19 points as Evansville ran past Valparaiso, playing for the first time in two weeks.
The Purple Aces were coming off a pause for COVID-19 exposure while Valparaiso had played a double-overtime game on Thursday.
Samari Curtis and Jawaun Newton added 17 points each for the Purple Aces. Newton also had eight rebounds.
Evansville (7-8, 5-4 MVC) scored a season-best 37 first-half points to lead by 10 at the break.
Ben Krikke had 18 points for the Crusaders (6-10, 3-4). Eron Gordon added 13 points.
Donovan Clay, the Crusaders second-leading scorer averaging 12 points, shot 1 of 7 for three points.