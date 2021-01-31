LaRavia scores 12 to carry Indiana St. over Bradley 60-57

Keith Clemons had 12 points and six rebounds for Loyola (14-3, 9-1 MVC).

The Bears' 27.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Loyola opponent this season.

The Ramblers dominated the first half and led 41-16 at the break. The Bears' 16 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Isiaih Mosley had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (9-4, 5-4). Gaige Prim added eight rebounds.

Evansville 70, Valparaiso 52: At Evansville, Ind., Shamar Givance had 19 points as Evansville ran past Valparaiso, playing for the first time in two weeks.

The Purple Aces were coming off a pause for COVID-19 exposure while Valparaiso had played a double-overtime game on Thursday.

Samari Curtis and Jawaun Newton added 17 points each for the Purple Aces. Newton also had eight rebounds.

Evansville (7-8, 5-4 MVC) scored a season-best 37 first-half points to lead by 10 at the break.

Ben Krikke had 18 points for the Crusaders (6-10, 3-4). Eron Gordon added 13 points.

Donovan Clay, the Crusaders second-leading scorer averaging 12 points, shot 1 of 7 for three points.

