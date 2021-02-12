Late eagle from the fairway stakes Spieth to lead at Pebble

He expects there to be nerves, just like always. He's equally excited about the process as the position.

"I don't really care about the time frame stuff," he said about the 43-month drought. "I'm really just going to throw that out of my head because I'm finally consistently doing things over the last two weeks that I've wanted to do for a long time. I think, obviously, the more you continue to do that, the bounces go your way, like the hole-out did today on 16.

"Someone may do that to me tomorrow or come shoot a 64 or something. I mean, it's golf and it's Pebble Beach."

His goal was to set a target and go get it, realizing that his game is still not as complete as when he was winning often and regularly contending in majors.

"It's working that direction, but it's not there yet," he said. "I'm just trying to have it feel a little bit better than yesterday."

Jason Day was very much in the mix, too, after a 68 left him in the group at 10-under 206.

Paul Casey stayed three shots behind with a great break on the 18th when his tee shot tumbled down onto the rocks, but had a flat enough lie he could hit off the rock back into the fairway. He shot 71.