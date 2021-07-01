Hi! I'm Lauren! I'm a 5-month-old, 30-pound Aussie/Shepherd mix, and I'm looking forward to having a family of my own!... View on PetFinder
More than 50 teen campers and adult staff members caught COVID-19 during an outbreak at a Central Illinois church summer camp earlier this month, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Homeowners and plumbers across Central Illinois worked through the night Friday and into the early morning hours Saturday to clear basements of standing water and to attempt to prep for more storms.
Legislation headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk could set the stage for a wave of annual real estate tax increases across Illinois by giving local taxing bodies the ability to make up for refunds they’ve issued due to erroneous property over-assessments by shifting those costs onto the rest of their taxpayers.
Portions of Interstate 55 near McLean have reopened after extensive flooding Friday night and Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
The truck driver, a 40-year-old Oakland man, was issued a citation, police said.
As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or that abut nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight.
The Bloomington area received more than twice the average monthly total for rain in about a 96-hour period.
This story will be updated.
The Chicago Bears’ bid to move to Arlington Heights seems legitimate, and not a bluff, the village mayor said, after local officials acted to prohibit certain uses but allow a football stadium.
