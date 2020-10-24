Lawrence, Etienne help No. 1 Clemson beat Syracuse 47-21

Notre Dame's massive offensive line held its own against one of the nation's best pass-rushing teams and when Book had time, he had no trouble finding teammates open downfield.

No. 6 Oklahoma State 24, Iowa State 21: At Stillwater, Okla., Spencer Sanders passed for 235 yards and ran for 71 and a touchdown in his return from injury, and No. 6 Oklahoma State defeated No. 17 Iowa State.

Sanders had been out since injuring his right ankle in the season-opener against Tulsa.

Chuba Hubbard ran for 139 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0 Big 12). With the win, the Cowboys joined Kansas State as the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play.

The Cyclones (3-2, 3-1) vaulted onto the national radar by beating Oklahoma earlier in the month and were seeking their first ever 4-0 start in league play. Iowa State's Breece Hall, who was second nationally in yards rushing per game, ran for a career-high 185 yards.

No. 14 North Carolina 48, No. 23 NC State 21: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 14 North Carolina beat No. 23 North Carolina State 48-21 in a renewal of the longtime state rivalry.