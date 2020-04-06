Learning to live in a new normal

My grocery store attire was different Sunday: in addition to carrying my usual scribbled list, I was wearing plastic gloves and the white mask I usually save for sanding plaster walls.
The mask was hot and the elastic band pulled on my hair. The gloves (left over from a box of hair dye) were oversized and crinkly. I wanted to wipe down the cart with a disinfecting wipe, as I have done unthinkingly for several years, but the store-provided container was empty. The plastic bag in my coat pocket had a wipe inside, but I was saving that to disinfect my gloves when I took them off.
It was my Glamour "fashion don't" look, except my eyes weren't blacked out to save myself from public embarrassment.
From a safe "two carts apart" distance, I saw a lot of people who were attired just like me. I also saw a fair number who were sans mask, sans gloves, and breathing over produce. Almost everyone stayed at least six feet away from each other, waiting for someone to finish in a specific aisle before we moved forward.
We're living in a world we haven't explored, one where a sneeze or cough brings a second look, where we give strong thought to living wills and the importance of saying I love you. Where we try to adjust to working at home, to teaching kids what they usually learn in a classroom, to making daily phone or video calls to loved ones just to check up, to keeping track of confirmed cases of coronavirus and the deaths of people we don't know.
Some of us are deathly afraid of what coronavirus will do. Some are wary but continuing to live life. Some dispute the scientists and government leaders who provide updates every day.
But the vast, vast majority of us are working together to fight this. We are supporting local businesses, one way or another; we are making sure the least among us are getting fed and a place to sleep; we are making masks, donating gloves, putting paper cutouts of hearts and teddy bears in windows, and having "car parades" for people who must celebrate milestones from their driveways.
We are sharing solid information, not rumors. We are supporting, not disparaging. We are working together to get through this, and we will.
