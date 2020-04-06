Learning to live in a new normal

My grocery store attire was different Sunday: in addition to carrying my usual scribbled list, I was wearing plastic gloves and the white mask I usually save for sanding plaster walls.

The mask was hot and the elastic band pulled on my hair. The gloves (left over from a box of hair dye) were oversized and crinkly. I wanted to wipe down the cart with a disinfecting wipe, as I have done unthinkingly for several years, but the store-provided container was empty. The plastic bag in my coat pocket had a wipe inside, but I was saving that to disinfect my gloves when I took them off.

It was my Glamour "fashion don't" look, except my eyes weren't blacked out to save myself from public embarrassment.

From a safe "two carts apart" distance, I saw a lot of people who were attired just like me. I also saw a fair number who were sans mask, sans gloves, and breathing over produce. Almost everyone stayed at least six feet away from each other, waiting for someone to finish in a specific aisle before we moved forward.