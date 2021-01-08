Leonard reaches 10,000 points; Clippers beat Bulls 130-127

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, going over 10,000 in his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 130-127 on Sunday at Los Angeles.

Leonard reached the milestone on one of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points. His points and 3-pointers made were the most in a single quarter in his career.

Leonard's last 3-pointer in the quarter gave the Clippers their first lead since they scored the game's first basket. In all, he had seven 3-pointers, tying his career high.

Paul George had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Lou Williams added 21 points off the bench.

Zach LaVine led six Bulls in double figures with a season-high 45 points — four off his career high — and he made a season-best 10 3-pointers. Garrett Temple added 18 points and Patrick Williams had 17 points.

Coby White had a career-high 13 assists. Chicago dropped its third in a row for the first time since starting the season 0-3.

The Clippers chased the Bulls through the first three quarters, falling behind by 13. Lou Williams' basket tied the game at 94 heading into the fourth.