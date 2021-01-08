Leonard reaches 10,000 points; Clippers beat Bulls 130-127

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, going over 10,000 in his career, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the Chicago Bulls 130-127 on Sunday at Los Angeles.
Leonard reached the milestone on one of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points. His points and 3-pointers made were the most in a single quarter in his career.
Leonard's last 3-pointer in the quarter gave the Clippers their first lead since they scored the game's first basket. In all, he had seven 3-pointers, tying his career high.
Paul George had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Lou Williams added 21 points off the bench.
Zach LaVine led six Bulls in double figures with a season-high 45 points — four off his career high — and he made a season-best 10 3-pointers. Garrett Temple added 18 points and Patrick Williams had 17 points.
Coby White had a career-high 13 assists. Chicago dropped its third in a row for the first time since starting the season 0-3.
The Clippers chased the Bulls through the first three quarters, falling behind by 13. Lou Williams' basket tied the game at 94 heading into the fourth.
Los Angeles led by six in the fourth before Temple's three-point play put the Bulls ahead 119-118. Nicolas Batum hit a 3-pointer in front of the Clippers' bench with Thaddeus Young in his face, got fouled and made the free throw, launching an 8-0 run that gave Los Angeles a 126-119 lead.
LaVine wasn't done yet. He had a three-point play and a 3-pointer over Marcus Morris Sr. to pull the Bulls to 126-125.
White got called for his fourth foul, putting George at the line. He made both for a 128-125 lead.
Nuggets 114, Knicks 89: At New York, Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in another short night, and the Denver Nuggets reached .500 for the first time this season with a victory over the New York Knicks.
The Nuggets opened 1-4 after reaching the Western Conference finals last season but have now answered with four wins in five games.
Gary Harris added 14 points for the Nuggets, who got only nine from star guard Jamal Murray.
Julius Randle had 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks, which the team said made him the only player other than Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson to have at least 200 points, 115 rebounds and 70 assists in his team's first 10 games of a season.
Pistons 96, Jazz 86: Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in a decisive first quarter, and the Utah Jazz held on for a victory over the Detroit Pistons at Detroit.
The Pistons were coming off an overtime win over Phoenix on Friday night in which they rallied from a 23-point deficit, but they couldn't climb out of another big hole.
Jerami Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who cut the deficit to six late in the third quarter. They had the ball down five late in the fourth, but Rudy Gobert blocked a shot by Mason Plumlee, and Mike Conley made two free throws to make it 93-86 with 1:00 remaining.
Heat-Celtics postponed: Boston was going to have to face Miami with the NBA minimum of eight players on Sunday night. In the end, the Heat weren't even certain they would have that many.
The game between Boston and Miami was postponed — not because the Celtics ruled out seven players due to the league's health and safety protocols for playing during the coronavirus pandemic, but because of concerns about exposure within the Heat roster.
The Heat learned earlier Sunday that guard Avery Bradley would not be available for the game in Boston because of the COVID-19 protocols. That meant the Heat had to go through the contact tracing data, and with that process still ongoing late Sunday afternoon, the decision was made to postpone the game out of abundance of caution.
The league announced the decision about two hours before the 7 p.m. scheduled tipoff.