Liddell helps No. 15 Ohio State beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62

E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State never trailed in a 74-62 victory Saturday over No. 10 Wisconsin at Madison, Wis., that continued the Buckeyes' recent road mastery of ranked opponents.
Ohio State (12-4, 6-4 Big Ten) has beaten Top 15 teams in each of its last three road games to underscore the conference's lack of a true homecourt advantage this season with no spectators due to the pandemic.
The Buckeyes beat then-No. 15 Rutgers on Jan. 9 and then-No. 14 Illinois on Jan. 16. Illinois is now 22nd and Rutgers unranked.
Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3) lost for just the second time in its last 20 home games. The Badgers' only other home loss during this stretch was a 70-64 decision Dec. 28 against Maryland.
Aleem Ford scored 13 points to lead Wisconsin, which also got 12 from D'Mitrik Trice and 11 each from Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers. Seth Towns scored 10 points for Ohio State.
Oklahoma 75, No. 9 Kansas 68: De'Vion Harmon scored 22 points and Oklahoma beat No. 9 Kansas at Norman, Okla., for its second victory this month over a top-10 opponent.
Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) has won three of its last four games against Kansas (10-5, 4-4) in Norman and is 8-1 at home this season at the Lloyd Noble Center. Included in that record is a win over then-No. 9 West Virginia on Jan. 2.
Kansas, which entered the game coming off losses at Oklahoma State and No. 2 Baylor, now has lost three straight games for the first time since February 2013. Marcus Garrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks, who were limited to two offensive rebounds.
Maryland 63, No. 17 Minnesota 49: Eric Ayala had 21 points and three steals to help Maryland deliver another road upset of a ranked Big Ten opponent, a wire-to-wire victory over No. 17 Minnesota at Minneapolis.
Donta Scott added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (9-7, 3-6), who limited Minnesota big man Liam Robbins to six points on 2-for-6 shooting before the 7-footer fouled out.
Marcus Carr scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Gophers (11-5, 4-5), who lost at home for the first time in 12 games this season.
No. 2 Baylor 81, Oklahoma State 66: At Stillwater, Okla., Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 2 Baylor rallied from a halftime deficit to beat undermanned Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference's leading scorer, did not play because of COVID-19 protocols. Key reserve Rondel Walker also sat out, leaving the team with eight players available.
Mark Vital scored a career-high 19 points and Davion Mitchell had eight points and nine assists for Baylor (14-0, 7-0). Kalib Boone scored a career-high 21 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-4, 3-4).
No. 3 Villanova 71, Providence 56: A bright light coming from a sunny window delayed the start of the second half. When the game finally resumed, Villanova's offense shone on the court — neither a dark curtain nor Providence could blot out the Wildcats.
Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece, and No. 3 Villanova used a dominating final 20 minutes to defeat Providence at Villanova, Pa.
Caleb Daniels added 12 points and Jermaine Samuels had 10 for Villanova (10-1, 5-0 Big East).
No. 8 Houston 68. Temple 51: Kelvin Sampson watched his Houston team win another rout and found "two or three areas" of needed improvement. Clean those up and another number comes into focus for the Cougars: a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
"If we get better in the areas we need to be good at," Houston's coach said, "all that stuff takes care of itself."
Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and No. 8 Houston rolled over Temple at Philadelphia.
No. 11 Creighton 74, No. 23 UConn 66: Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points and 11th-ranked Creighton broke open a close game in the last 10 minutes to beat No. 23 Connecticut at Omaha, Neb.
The Bluejays (11-4, 7-3 Big East), who struggled offensively while losing their previous two games, shot 58% in the second half and avoided their first three-game losing streak since February 2019.
Mahoney made 8 of 14 shots from the field after going 1 for 10 against Providence on Wednesday.
R.J. Cole scored 14 points and freshman Adama Sanogo had a season-high 13 to lead UConn (7-3, 4-3).
Syracuse 78, No. 16 Virginia Tech 60: Quincy Guerrier had 20 points, Marek Doelzaj added 18 and Alan Griffin had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks for his fourth double-double of the season, and Syracuse defeated No. 16 Virginia Tech at Syracuse, N.Y.
The Orange (9-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who badly needed a quality win to build its resume for the post-season, held a 40-34 lead at the half but took control in the final 20 minutes.
The win snapped a three-game winning streak for the Hokies (11-3, 5-2), who entered the game winners of seven of their last eight.
Nahiem Alleyne led the Hokies with a season-tying high 20 points, 15 on 5-of-10 from 3.
No. 14 West Virginia 69, Kansas State 47: At Manhattan, Kan., Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas State in the Mountaineers' first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.
Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Taz Sherman had 10 for West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12). Mike McGuirl led Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) with 15 points, and Selton Miguel had 10.
Florida State 80, No. 20 Clemson 61: Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Florida State pulled away early in rout of No. 20 Clemson at Tallahassee, Fla.
Sardaar Calhoun added a career-best 13 points for Florida State (9-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won four straight games. Calhoun made 4 of 5 3-pointers.
John Newman III scored 12 points for Clemson (9-4, 3-4).