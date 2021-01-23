Liddell helps No. 15 Ohio State beat No. 10 Wisconsin 74-62

No. 3 Villanova 71, Providence 56: A bright light coming from a sunny window delayed the start of the second half. When the game finally resumed, Villanova's offense shone on the court — neither a dark curtain nor Providence could blot out the Wildcats.

Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece, and No. 3 Villanova used a dominating final 20 minutes to defeat Providence at Villanova, Pa.

Caleb Daniels added 12 points and Jermaine Samuels had 10 for Villanova (10-1, 5-0 Big East).

No. 8 Houston 68. Temple 51: Kelvin Sampson watched his Houston team win another rout and found "two or three areas" of needed improvement. Clean those up and another number comes into focus for the Cougars: a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"If we get better in the areas we need to be good at," Houston's coach said, "all that stuff takes care of itself."

Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and No. 8 Houston rolled over Temple at Philadelphia.

No. 11 Creighton 74, No. 23 UConn 66: Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points and 11th-ranked Creighton broke open a close game in the last 10 minutes to beat No. 23 Connecticut at Omaha, Neb.