Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio St over skidding Michigan St 79-62

"We took a small step forward in some ways but the shooting woes continue," Izzo said. "When you don't make shots, it's hard to go down to the other end and defend."

The Buckeyes led by 12 at the half Sunday behind nine points from Liddell and seven from Justin Ahrens, including a pair of 3-pointers. Five Spartans picked up two fouls each in the opening frame and that caused some shuffling of the lineup.

The Spartans got within nine with 4:20 left, but their shooting just got worse as they missed nine of their last 10 shots from the floor. They hit just 25% in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes shot 45%, including 33% (6 for 18) from 3-point range.

"Our plan was to come out and set the rules early, be the more aggressive team, the tougher team," said Kyle Young, who finished with six points and seven rebounds. "I think we were able to do that offensively and defensively early on, which kind of helped carry us throughout the rest of the game."

No. 6 Houston 70, SMU 48: Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU at Houston for its eighth straight win.