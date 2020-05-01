2 Central Illinois state parks added to list of those open under revised orders

×
Weldon Springs State Park in Clinton is shown.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, LEE NEWS SERVICE
CLINTON — Weldon Springs and Moraine View state parks have been added to the list of open parks under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's revised emergency orders.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, announced Friday that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources had added the parks to its list of facilities that could open under certain safety guidelines.
Weldon Springs State Park is located near Clinton; Moraine View State Recreation Area is near LeRoy.
"A lot of 'behind the scenes' work went into adding these locations to the list — much more work remain to reopen Illinois — but locals need to know about these changes," Rose said.
Armchair travelogue: Visit Central Illinois from the comfort of home
Travel Central Illinois: Cultural Attractions
Plan your summer trips with this list of cultural attractions located right at home in Central Illinois.
Listed alphabetically by city. Source:
2015 Illinois travel guide.
Arcola Depot Welcome Center
135 N. Oak St., Arcola, (800) 336-5456, (217) 268-4530,
arcolachamber.com
The historic depot provides information about this small-town community, and houses the largest collection of antique brooms and brushes in the United States. Pick up maps and information on the Amish sites to help you explore this area.
Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer
Illinois Amish Museum
Rockome Gardens, 125 N. County Rd. 425E, Arcola, (217) 268-4306,
amishcenter.com
Step back in time with a hosted tour to when meals were made from scratch and buggies ruled the road. This is the first museum in Illinois dedicated to Amish culture.
Submitted photo
Abraham Lincoln Long Nine Museum
200 S. Main St., Athens, (217) 636-8755,
abrahamlincolnlongninemuseum.com
Located on the way to Lincoln's New Salem Historic Site, this building was built in 1832 by Col. Matthew Rogers. Lincoln visited it on his way from New Salem to Springfield. It now houses dioramas about Lincoln's connection to Athens. Open June - Sept. and by appointment.
Herald & Review file photo
J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator Museum
300 Vine St., Atlanta, (217) 648-2056,
haweselevator.org
Discover a connection to the unique industry of producing, storing and shipping Illinois' grain. The museum, saved by local citizens from becoming a practice fire for local firefighters, has been an agricultural haven ever since.
Submitted photo
Lincoln Courtroom and Museum
101 W. 3rd St., Beardstown, (217) 323-3271, (217) 323-3225,
lincolninbeardstown.org
See the original building where Lincoln successfully tried the famous Almanac trial. Museum also houses the Rudy Black gun collection, the River Museum featuring the Illinois River, a memorabilia room for the internationally known Beardstown Ladies investment club and a gift shop.
Submitted photo
Bryant Cottage State Historic Site
146 E. wilson St., Bement, (217) 678-8184,
bement.net
Some historians believe that Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas conferred about guidelines for their historic debates in this 1856 cottage.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison
David Davis Mansion State Historic Site
The David Davis State Historic Site at 1000 E. Monroe Drive, Bloomington.
Steve Smedley
Ewing Cultural Center and Genevieve Green Gardens
48 Sunset Rd., Bloomington, (309) 829-6333,
ewingmanor.ilstu.edu
Built in the late 1920s, the manor and its grounds are a peaceful retreat that puts all four seasons on display.
The Pantagraph, LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
Bloomington5
The McLean County Arts Center, 601 N. East St., Bloomington, hosts internationally acclaimed art exhibits, as well as works by regional and local artists.
Steve Smedley
McLean County Museum of History
200 N. Main St., Bloomington, (309) 827-0428,
mchistory.org
Housed inside the old McLean County Courthouse in the downtown Bloomington square where President Abraham Lincoln once practiced law, the museum features permanent and rotating exhibits that explore the rich history of central Illinois.
David Proeber
Prairie Aviation Museum
2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington, (309) 663-7632,
prairieaviationmuseum.org
Experience aviation technology and history up close. The headquarters houses a theater, aircraft models, engines, photos, uniforms and Ozark Airlines memorabilia.
Steve Smedley
Krannert Art Museum & Kinkead Pavilion
500 E. Peabody Dr., Champaign, (217) 333-1861,
kam.illinois.edu
Krannert Art Museum houses a collection of more than 8,000 works. The second largest public art museum in the state also hosts lectures, symposiums and concerts. Stop by the cafe and bookstore.
Submitted photo
Orpheum Children's Science Museum
346 N. Neil St., Champaign, (217) 352-5895,
orpheumkids.com
Wonders of science take center stage at this hands-on museum, located at the Orpheum Theatre, built in 1914. Exhibits include live animals, a water tornado, a miniature castle and an outdoor dinosaur dig.
Submitted photo
Parkland Art Gallery
2400 w. Bradley Ave., Champaign, (217) 351-2485,
parkland.edu/gallery
This gallery displays works by contemporary regional and national artists. Exhibits illustrate a wide range of traditional and innovative work. The gallery also hosts the National Invitational Watercolor Show and Invitational Show of Ceramic Art.
Submitted photo
Sousa Archives & Center for American Music
Harding Band building #240, 1103 S. 6th St., Champaign, (217) 244-9309,
library.illinois.edu
John Phillip Sousa's personal band-music library, willed to the University of Illinois, is on display, along with period band uniforms and musical instruments. Relive a forgotten time when you step into this museum honoring a true "music man."
Sousa Archives & Center for American Music Facebook
William M. Staerkel Planetarium
Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, (217) 351-2568,
parkland.edu
A Zeiss Star Projector projects 7,600 visible stars onto a 50-ft. dome. The planetarium also presents amazing light shows.
Pamela Friese
Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum
416 W. Madison Ave., Charleston, (217) 348-0430,
charlestontourism.org
A life-size statue marks this site, commemorating the second of the famous debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas.
Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer
Tarble Arts Center
S. 9th St. at Cleveland Ave., Charleston, (217) 581-ARTS,
eiu.edu/tarble
Located on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, this museum features changing art exhibitions, Illinois folk art, a chamber music series, classes and a gift shop.
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier, Ken Trevarthan,
C.H. Moore Homestead/DeWitt County Museum
219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton, (217) 935-6066,
chmoorehomestead.org
C.H. Moore and Abraham Lincoln were close friends and law associates. Enjoy the lovely Victorian home, farm buildings, blacksmith shop and telephone display.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison
Weldon Springs Union School Interpretive Center
4734 Weldon Springs Rd., Clinton, (217) 935-2644,
dnr.illinois.gov
Stop by and learn from park interpreters who are filled with knowledge about nature and wildlife. The visitors center includes a restored one-room school and a township hall, both featuring scientific and historical displays and exhibits.
Roger Look
Vermillion County Museum
116 N. Gilbert St.,, Danville, (217) 442-2922,
vermilioncountymuseum.org
The museum replicates the courthouse where Lincoln practiced law from 1841 to 1859. Also on-site is the 1855 Fithian Home. See the room where Lincoln spent two nights in 1858 and the balcony where he gave an informal speech.
Submitted photo
Vermillion County War Museum
307 N. Vermillion St., Danville, (217) 431-0034,
vcwm.org
Located in the refurbished Carnegie Library building, this museum constantly adds to its collection of artifices and memorabilia. The museum features a history of 10 wars involving the United States
Submitted photo
African-American Cultural Museum and Genealogical Society of Illinois
235 w. Eldorado St., (217) 429-7458,
www.african-americancultural.org
Here you will find a collection of photos, art and other materials documenting the history and contributions of African-Americans across the nation.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
Children's Museum of Illinois
55 S. Country Club Rd., Decatur, (217) 423-KIDS,
cmofil.org
Explore more than 10,000 sq. ft. of hands-on exhibits focusing on people and cultures, the arts, physics, humanities, the ecosystem and health services. It's entertaining for kids of all ages.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
Hieronymus Mueller Museum
420 W. Eldorado, Decatur, (217) 423-6161,
muellermuseum.org
A tribute to Decatur's "unsung genius," this museum showcases all of Mueller's amazing contributions to modern technology.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
Macon County History Museum
5580 N. Fork Rd., Decatur, (217) 422-4919,
mchsdecatur.org
The prairie years and the Victorian era come to life at this official Looking for Lincoln location. The Prairie Village features the 1830s log courthouse where Lincoln tried several cases, a train depot, blacksmith shop, print shop and more.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
Madden Arts Center
125 N. Water St., Decatur, (217) 423-3189,
decaturarts.org
The warm, welcoming and slightly funky Madden Arts Center is a richly renovated hub. The building houses galleries, classrooms, an art shop and a photo lab. The Anne Lloyd Gallery showcases local exhibits, as well as extraordinary traveling collections.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
Frank Lloyd Wright's First National Bank of Dwight
122 W. Main St., Dwight, (815) 584-1212,
fnbofdwight.com
This nearly unchanged structure has withstood the test of time and is a picture-perfect replica of Wright's original building plans. Now, this fully functional bank is a historic symbol for the city of Dwight.
IvoShandor, Wikipedia
Effingham County Courthouse Museum
Jefferson Ave. at 3rd St., Effingham, (800) 772-0750,
effinghamcountymuseum.org
Built in 1871, this courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, the museum recalls the history of Effingham through transportation and rotating veterans exhibits.
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier, Ken Trevarthan
Greenup Train Depot & Museum
213 W. Cumberland St., Greenup, (217) 923-9306
This 1870, two-story landmark once served as Greenup's railroad depot. today, a museum recalls the era of small-town depots with displays of railroading artifacts.
Submitted photo
DeMoulin Museum
110 W. Main St., Greenville, (618) 664-4115,
demoulinmuseum.org
Learn about Greenville's DeMoulin factory, which has produced everything from lodge paraphernalia to band uniforms.
Submitted photo
The Richard w. Bock Sculpture Museum
315 E. College Ave., Greenville, (618) 664-6521,
greenville.edu
Located on the Greenville College campus, this museum is a tribute to the artist Richard Bock, who worked with Frank Lloyd Wright for many years. More than 300 of his sculptures are in the collection.
Submitted photo
Simpkins Military History Museum
605 E. Cole St., Heyworth, (309) 473-3989,
simpkinsmuseum.com
More than 1,000 American shoulder patches, 130 pieces of military headgear, 500 uniforms and 50 rifles are on display here, as well as a Civil War 34-star American flag made in 1861.
Submitted photo
David Strawn Art Gallery
331 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, (217) 243-9390,
strawnartgallery.org
View early Mississippian Native American pottery, the Miriam Cowgur Allen antique doll collection and rotating exhibits in a historic home.
Submitted photo
Governor Duncan Mansion
4 Duncan Pl., Jacksonville, (800) 593-5678,
jacksonvilleil.org
Used for state business during Joseph Duncan's term from 1834 to 1838, the mansion is now restored and refurbished to its original luster. This three-story, 17-room structure is the only official governor's mansion outside Springfield.
Submitted photo
Looking for Lincoln Sites
1463 Gierke Rd., Jacksonville, (217) 543-5678,
lincolninjacksonville.com
Follow in the steps of Abraham Lincoln through historic Jacksonville. See the places he visited, read about the history and hear the real stories as his friends and associates knew him.
Submitted photo
Woodlawn Farm
1463 Gierke Rd., Jacksonville, (217) 543-5678,
woodlawnfarm.com
This is the showcase homestead of Jacksonville's network of nine documented Underground Railroad homes. Woodlawn was settled in 1824 by Kentuckian Michael Huffaker and his wife. Former slaves were ushered through this home on their way to freedom.
Submitted photo
Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site
The 1840s farm and home of Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, Abarham Lincoln's parents, is open year-round and includes the Stephen Sargent Farm, the Reuben Moore Home and a visitors center. A living-history program is featured, with costumed interpreters.
Mark Cowan, Associated Press
Heritage in Flight Museum
Logan county Airport, 1351 Airport Rd., Lincoln, (217) 732-3333,
heritageinflight.org
See aircraft and memorabilia dating back to WWI in the building that once housed German prisoners of war at Camp Ellis.
Submitted photo
Lincoln Heritage Museum
1115 Nicholson Rd., Lincoln, (217) 735-7399,
museum.lincolncollege.edu
Through rare and historic pieces relating to Lincoln and the Civil War, as well as through A/V presentations, object reproductions and realistic 19th-century room re-creations, the visitor is drawn back into Lincoln's world. Here, visitors are invited to see history, hear history and feel history.
The Pantagraph, STEVE SMEDLEY
Postville Courthouse State Historic Site
914 5th St., Lincoln, (217) 732-8687,
postvillecourthouse.com
Lincoln served as a lawyer on the Eighth Judicial Circuit, stopping here at the first Logan County Courthouse, in use from 1840 to 1847.
Submitted photo
Museum of the Grand Prairie
Rte 47 N., 1/2 mile from 1-74 N., Mahomet, (217) 586-2612,
museumeofthegrandprairie.org
See an extensive collection interpreting 19th- and early 20th-century life.
Submitted photo
Harlan Hall
603 Locust St., Marshall, (217) 826-2034, (217) 826-1044,
harlanhallmarshall.com
Home to the National Road Welcome Center, this center tells the story of the political figures, surveyors and builders of the National Road.
Submitted photo
Monticello Railway Museum
992 Iron Horse Pl., Monticello, (877) 762-9011,
mrym.org
The museum offers vintage train rides, weekends May-Oct. Catch the train from the museum site and view the various pieces of railroad equipment, from steam to electric.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling
Monticello Wabash Depot
200 Railroad St., Monticello, (800) 952-3396, (217) 762-7921,
monticellotourism.org
Depart on a vintage train ride from the depot, built in 1899. It also serves as a visitors center for Monticello.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
Mount Pulaski Courthouse State Historic Site
City Square, Mount Pulaski, (217) 792-3919,
illinoishistory.gov
One of two remaining courthouses on the Eighth Judicial Circuit traveled by Abraham Lincoln, the site served as the county courthouse from 1847 to 1853.
Submitted photo
Challenger Learning Center at Heartland Community College
1500 W. Raab Rd., Normal, (309) 268-8701,
challengerlearningcenter.com
An educational organization offering an interactive, simulated space experience for students and other groups. These "missions" promote leadership, communication and critical thinking skills and improve science and technology education.
The Pantagraph, LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
Children's Discovery Museum
101 E. Beaufort St., Normal, (309) 433-3444,
childrensdiscoverymuseum.net
Explore, imagine, create and play with three floors of amazing hands-on exhibits, special events, educational programs and the Discover More! Store.
David Proeber
Illinois State University Planetarium
ISU Felmley Hall of Science, Normal, (309) 438-8756,
phy.ilstu.edu
The planetarium caters to all ages, with enriching public presentations, educational workshops and a view of the Milky Way.
The Pantagraph, LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
Bicentennial Art Center
132 S. Central Ave., Paris, (217) 466-8130,
parisartcenter.com
Enjoy this historic 1828 mansion-turned-art-gallery with rotating displays that showcase the work of noted Midwestern artists. Classes and workshops for children and adults are offered year-round. Hours are Tue.-Fir. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Submitted photo
Edgar Lee Masters Home & Museum
8th and Jackson streets, Petersburg
In memory of the American poet and author of The Spoon River Anthology, memorabilia and works are on display in the house where Edgar Lee Masters lived as a young boy.
Submitted photo
Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site
15588 History Ln., Petersburg, (217) 632-4000,
lincolnsnewsalem.com
Visit this reconstructed 1830s village where Abraham Lincoln lived as a young adult. Twenty-four buildings and costumed interpreters re-create pioneer life. Theatre in the Park offers family entertainment during the summer months.
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File
International Walldog Mural and Sign Art Museum
217 N. Mill St., Pontiac, (815) 842-1848,
muralmuseum.com
This museum tells the history of outdoor sign and mural advertising.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, Pantagraph file
Livingston County War Museum
321 N. Main St., Pontiac, (815) 842-0301,
livingstoncountywarmuseum.com
This living history museum, staff by military veterans, honors the men and women from the area who have served in the military.
Kevin Barlow
Pontiac-Oakland Automobile Museum
205 N. Mill St., Pontiac, (815) 842-2345,
pontiacoaklandmuseum.org
Covering the history of these two classic American car brands, the museum houses numerous pristine vehicles, a comprehensive library of historical maps and brochures and original design drawings.
David Proeber
Route 66 Hall of Fame & Museum
110 W. Howard St., Pontiac, (815) 844-1166,
il66assoc.org
The Mother Road comes alive with memorabilia from the glory days of Route 66. Take a stroll down memory lane as you browse through pictures and stories of the highway as it began in Illinois in 1926.
Submitted photo
Chanute Air Museum
1011 Pacesetter Dr., Rantoul, (217) 893-1613,
aeromuseum.org
The largest aerospace museum in Illinois showcases the 76-year history of Chanute Air Force Base. Special memorial items are dedicated in honor of Illinois pioneer aviators and Chanute AFB commanders and heroes.
AP Photo/Mark Cowan
Boarman's Chevy Bel Air Museum
224 W. Main St., Shelbyville, (217) 774-4919
This museum, decorated in 1950s sock-hop style, houses eight Chevys from the 1950s. It has 1950s memorabilia, Chevy clocks, neon signs and a jukebox.
Submitted photo
Shelby County Courthouse
301 E. Main St., Shelbyville, (217) 774-4421
Built in 1879, the courthouse displays historic paintings, including Robert Root's depiction of the Lincoln-Thorton debate. Courtrooms are open for viewing during the week when court is not in session.
Submitted photo
Funk Prairie Home and Gem Museum
10875 Prairie Home Ln., Shirley, (309) 827-6792,
funksgrove.org
All 13 of the Prairie Home's rooms are open for viewing and decorated with their original furniture, which dates back to the 1860s. Visitors can also view a large collection of gems and minerals.
Submitted photo
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
112 N. 6th St. and 212 N. 6th St., Springfield, (800) 610-2094,
presidentlincoln.org
Learn the entire Lincoln story under one roof. Experience election night in 1860, the Blue Room of the White House, Ford's Theater and multiscreen, state-of-the-art projection technology to immerse you in the 19th century.
AP Photo/Seth Perlman
Air Combat Museum
835 S. Airport Dr., Springfield, (217) 522-2181,
aircombatmuseum.org
Through the display of more than a dozen military aircraft, this museum pays tribute to veterans who operate, maintain and support America's military aircraft.
Gregg Benshoof, aircombatmuseum.org
Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site
301 E. Lawrence Ave., Springfield, (217) 782-6776,
dana-thomas.org
This house, built in 1902 for socialite Susan Lawrence Dana, exemplifies Frank Lloyd Wright's early architecture, art glass and furniture style.
AP Photo/Seth Perlman
Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Museum
503 S. Walnut St., Springfield, (217) 544-0616,
duvcw.org
The war that helped shape a country is remembered here in
War of the Rebellion: Official Records of the Union and Confederate Armies. The museum also contains medals, photos, currency and uniforms.
Submitted photo
Edwards Place
700 N. 4th St., Springfield, (217) 523-2631,
springfieldart.org
At the hub of Springfield's 19th-century social and political life, this beautifully preserved mansion saw many illustrious visitors, including Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas.
Submitted photo
Elijah Iles House: Springfield's History Museum
628 S. 7th St., Springfield, (217) 492-5929,
iles-house.blogspot.com
Experience the historic Greek Revival-style house once owned by a founder of Springfield, Elijah Iles. It houses a permanent exhibit,
Springfield as Urban Frontier, 1818-1836.
Submitted photo
Executive Mansion
The Illinois Governor's Mansion, at 410 E. Jackson St., in Springfield, will reopen in July after more than a year of major renovations.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
Grand Army of the Republic
629 S. 7th St., Springfield, (217) 522-4373
Tintypes by Civil War photographer Matthew Brady are among the highlights of this large assortment of Civil War memorabilia.
Submitted photo
Illinois Fire Museum
Illinois State Fairgrounds, Central Ave. at Main St., Springfield, (217) 524-8754,
state.il.us/osfm
Step back in time inside Old Firehouse Building #7 on the grounds of the Illinois State Fair. See antique fire-service memorabilia, artwork, equipment, sculptures and one of the nation's largest collections of firefighters patches.
Submitted photo
Illinois State Capitol Complex
301 S. 2nd St., Springfield, (217) 782-2099,
cyberdriveillinois.com
Murals, paintings and statuary add to the beauty of this center of state government, built in 1877. The Illinois Firefighter Memorial and Illinois Police Officers Memorial are also part of the complex.
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Illinois State Military Museum
Camp Lincoln, 1301 N. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield, (217) 761-3910
This museum, located on the grounds of Camp Lincoln, is committed to collecting, preserving, interpreting and exhibiting the military heritage of Illinois. It also serves as the headquarters of the Illinois National Guard.
AP Photo/Seth Perlman
Illinois State Museum
502 S. Spring St., Springfield, (217) 782-7386,
museum.state.il.us
Exhibits tell the story of Illinois' land, life, people and art, including sights and sounds of Native American life and works by Illinois artists.
Illinois State Museum Facebook
Korean War National Museum
9 S. Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield, (888) 295-7212,
kwnm.org
Three-dimensional exhibits depict the story of the Korean War by replicating the war experience.
Submitted photo
Lawrence Memorial Library/Mata Simpson Resource Center
Lawrence Education Center, 101 E. Laurel St., Springfield, (217) 525-3039,
springfield.k12.il.us
In 1905 Frank Lloyd Wright designed the interior of this school library, which has been restored to its original luster.
Submitted photo
Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices State Historic Site
Old State Capitol Plaza, S. 6th St. at E. Adams St., Springfield, (217) 785-7289,
illinoishistory.gov
built in 1841, this building was at hone time the only federal court in Illinois and also served as Lincoln's law office.
AP Photo/Randy Squires
Lincoln Home National Historic Site
413 S. 8th St., Springfield (217) 492-4241,
nps.gov/liho
Visit the only home Abraham Lincoln owned in his life, now located at the center of a four-block historic site which includes a visitors center at the home of Lincoln's neighbors.
Robert Shaw
Lincoln Ledger
Chase Bank, S. 6th St. at E. Washington St., Springfield, (217) 527-3860
Lincoln first deposited $30 in 1853 at this bank, the oldest in Illinois. Now you can review his bank transactions.
Submitted photo
Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site
Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1500 Monument Ave., Springfield, (217) 782-2717,
illinoishistory.gov
This is the tomb where Abraham Lincoln, his wife, Mary Todd; and three of their four sons rest. Be sure to see the statuary inside the tomb that shows Lincoln at different periods of his public career.
AP Photo/Seth Perlman
Lincoln's Family Pew
First Presbyterian Church, 321 S. 7th St., Springfield, (217) 528-4311,
lincolnschurch.org
Seven Tiffany windows illuminate the sanctuary of this church and Abraham Lincoln's family pew. It is open June - Sept.
Submitted photo
National Museum of Surveying
521 E. Washington St., Springfield, (217) 523-3130,
surveyingmuseum.org
This new museum features exhibits including
Lincoln the Surveyor, The History of Surveying and traveling exhibits such as Science on a Sphere.
National Museum of Surveying Facebook
Old State Capitol State Historic Site
Old State Capitol Pl., S. 6th St. at E. Adams St., Springfield, (217) 785-7960,
illinoishistory.gov
Magnificently restored with period furnishings, this 1837 building is the place where Lincoln delivered his "House Divided" speech and where he lay in state before his burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
AP Photo/Seth Perlman
Vachel Lindsay Home
603 S. 5th St., Springfield, (217) 524-0901,
illinoishistory.gov
The 1879 birthplace of the native Springfield pet-artist, this house remained Lindsay's only home until his death here in 1951. The house was built in the 1840s by the same person who built the Lincoln Home.
Submitted photo
Christian County Historical Museum and Genealogy Society
Rte 29 at Hwy. 48, Taylorville, (217) 824-6922
This is the original building where Abraham Lincoln practiced law. See this historic home, courthouse, schoolhouse and log house all built between 1820 and 1858. Group tours should make reservations.
Submitted photo
Champaign County Courthouse
101 E. Main St., Urbana, (217) 384-3725
Champaign County is a leader in education, health care, government and agriculture. Visit the city's courthouse for a glimpse into the processes of Champaign County lawmaking.
Submitted photo
Japan House
2000 S. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, (217) 244-9934,
japanhouse.art.illinois.edu
Japan House offers the public an opportunity to learn about traditional Japanese culture through tours, tea ceremonies and special events throughout the year.
Herald & Review, Kelly J. Huff
The Spurlock Museum
600 S. Gregory St., Urbana, (217) 333-2360,
spurlock.illinois.edu
The Spurlock Museum features five galleries celebrating the cultures of Africa, ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania, the Americas and the ancient Mediterranean.
Ken Trevarthan, Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
National Road Interpretive Center
106 s. 5th St., Vandalia, (618) 283-2728,
vandaliaillinois.com
Learn about the history of travel and transportation in the early days of our country and how the National Road helped open the West.
Submitted photo
Vandalia State House State Historic Site
315 W. Gallatin St., Vandalia, (618) 283-1161,
vandaliaillinois.com
The oldest surviving capitol building in the state, the Vandalia State House is full of history and antiquity. See the very place where Abraham Lincoln served while in the House of Representatives.
Submitted photo
