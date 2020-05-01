2 Central Illinois state parks added to list of those open under revised orders

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CLINTON — Weldon Springs and Moraine View state parks have been added to the list of open parks under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's revised emergency orders.

State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, announced Friday that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources had added the parks to its list of facilities that could open under certain safety guidelines.

Weldon Springs State Park is located near Clinton; Moraine View State Recreation Area is near LeRoy.

"A lot of 'behind the scenes' work went into adding these locations to the list — much more work remain to reopen Illinois — but locals need to know about these changes," Rose said.

