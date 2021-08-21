$60,636 raised for Carle Care Institute

BLOOMINGTON — Tom and Karen Harris and committee members from Roasting for Charity presented a $60,636.55 check to the Carle Care Institute on Wednesday at Crawford's Corner Pub.

The annual Roasting for Charity Hog Roast fundraiser was created after a few neighbors and friends came together and wanted to work together to make a difference, organizers said.

"We all had been hurt by cancer in some way and thought if we united we may be able ease the pain for another local family" said event host Karen Harris.

Each year, the group seeks donations and finds live music, a hog and invite all of their friends and families to attend. A total of $235,000 has been raised after six years.

The money will be used to help cancer patients financially with gas money and transportation to doctors appointments, child care and medication.

