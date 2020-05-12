A summer without swimming? Pools could be ‘one of the last places’ to reopen as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease

It could be a summer without swimming in Illinois, as park districts and private clubs try to determine if and when it’s safe to open pools.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase plan to reopen the state touches on health clubs and outdoor activities, but there is currently no specific guidance available for opening pools.
Parks and recreation agencies are waiting for additional guidelines to determine if pools can safely reopen at all this season.
In Arlington Heights, the park district hasn’t yet made any decisions regarding summer programming. But one thing is certain, Executive Director Carrie Fullerton said: Pools will not open on Memorial Day, as they usually do.
The park district in neighboring Wheeling, on the other hand, closed its Family Aquatic Center for the rest of the year, according to its website.
University of Chicago chief epidemiologist Dr. Emily Landon is not surprised.
“I suspect that pools are going to be one of the last places that are going to be allowed to be open,” Landon said.
There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through water in pools, hot tubs or water parks, and “proper operation and disinfection” of such facilities “should” kill the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
“I mean, (pool disinfection is) meant to kill a lot of things that are significantly hardier, in the microbiologic world, than coronavirus,” Landon said.
Still, that doesn’t change the fact that it’s nearly impossible to social distance in a public pool, she said.
“If you take kids to a pool, they play with the other kids at the pool,” Landon said. “It’s the same problem you have with playgrounds. But, playgrounds are a little easier because you could put a mask on the kid.”
There are other concerns, too, like safely handling concession stand food, keeping bathrooms and changing rooms sanitized and establishing protocols for lifeguards.
In phase three of Pritzker’s recovery plan, a wider range of businesses will be allowed to reopen, including fitness and health clubs. Those businesses will still need to limit their capacity and require patrons to wear face coverings.
But Landon says it’s difficult to wear any sort of face mask while in a pool.
When pools reopen, Landon imagines there will be strict requirements on the number of people who can swim at a time.
“Places that do open pools are going to be really limited private areas, (where) you’re going to have to sign up or make a reservation to use," Landon said.
“And probably no children. Which is kind of awful,” she added.
