A summer without swimming? Pools could be ‘one of the last places’ to reopen as coronavirus restrictions begin to ease

It could be a summer without swimming in Illinois, as park districts and private clubs try to determine if and when it’s safe to open pools.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase plan to reopen the state touches on health clubs and outdoor activities, but there is currently no specific guidance available for opening pools.

Parks and recreation agencies are waiting for additional guidelines to determine if pools can safely reopen at all this season.

In Arlington Heights, the park district hasn’t yet made any decisions regarding summer programming. But one thing is certain, Executive Director Carrie Fullerton said: Pools will not open on Memorial Day, as they usually do.

The park district in neighboring Wheeling, on the other hand, closed its Family Aquatic Center for the rest of the year, according to its website.

University of Chicago chief epidemiologist Dr. Emily Landon is not surprised.

“I suspect that pools are going to be one of the last places that are going to be allowed to be open,” Landon said.