Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum offering free admission to Illinois students through the end of May

Illinois students can visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for free through May 31.

The offer applies to students from kindergarten to college.

The usual admission prices are $6 for children 5-15 and $12 for students 16 and older, while school groups visiting in March, April and May pay $4 per student. The offer makes the museum free for every Illinois student, whether part of a field trip or on a family vacation.

Guests must schedule their visits in advance at the ALPLM website. School groups of 15 students or more schedule visits through the Springfield Visitors Center website.

In addition to the ongoing displays and shows, visitors this spring can enjoy frequent live performances of music from Lincoln's era and items in the Treasures Gallery, including a cuff link Lincoln was wearing when he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre on April 14, 1865, and a handwritten note from 1858 in which Lincoln tried to define his idea of democracy.