TOP STORIES OF '20: Rivian invests billions in Normal facility, prepares for production launch

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 8. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
NORMAL — It was a landmark year for Rivian Automotive, which has transformed the former Mitsubishi Motor Corp assembly plant in west Normal. The electric vehicle company made a concept into a reality with its sales launch in mid-November.
Within just a week, Rivian sold out of its first batch of special-edition electric R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs, which are expected to roll off the production line for delivery as early as June.
Orders continue to file in with expected delivery as early as January 2022.
Timing of the production launch positions Rivian as a pioneer in an ever growing market with the first battery-electric pickup truck, a market Tesla and other electric vehicle companies are aggressively pursuing.
The company is also developing with Amazon an electric delivery vehicle.
Despite announcing a production delay in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is powering through with crews building out and renovating the 3 million-square-foot facility.
Support Local Journalism
Just two weeks after selling out of its Launch Edition of the R1T pickup, starting at $75,000, and R1S SUV, $77,500, Rivian announced plans to lease 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at North Main Street and Kerrick Road in Normal.
In November, Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Rivian has invested $125 million worth of construction at its Normal facility, equating to more than 1,300 construction jobs and reinvestment into the community.
At the same time, the company is getting about $4 million in local incentives as well as $50 million in state tax credits.
But Rivian’s progress doesn’t stop with construction.
Rivian also plans to bring another 40 jobs to Normal by the end of 2020 with the opening of its customer engagement center. Customers and Rivian owners can work with trained team members digitally or by phone to navigate configuration, delivery and ownership.
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
In this Series
Counting down The Pantagraph's Top 10 Stories of 2020
-
TOP STORIES OF '20: DeWitt County approves 1st wind farm
-
TOP STORIES OF '20: 3 killed in Lincoln plane crash, investigation continues
-
TOP STORIES OF '20: Rivian invests billions in Normal facility, prepares for production launch
- 3 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.