TOP STORIES OF '20: Rivian invests billions in Normal facility, prepares for production launch

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 8.

NORMAL — It was a landmark year for Rivian Automotive, which has transformed the former Mitsubishi Motor Corp assembly plant in west Normal. The electric vehicle company made a concept into a reality with its sales launch in mid-November.

Within just a week, Rivian sold out of its first batch of special-edition electric R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs, which are expected to roll off the production line for delivery as early as June.

Orders continue to file in with expected delivery as early as January 2022.

Timing of the production launch positions Rivian as a pioneer in an ever growing market with the first battery-electric pickup truck, a market Tesla and other electric vehicle companies are aggressively pursuing.

The company is also developing with Amazon an electric delivery vehicle.