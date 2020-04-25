Best fabrics for homemade masks are cotton, natural silk and chiffon, according to study

Guha says chiffon and other materials that have electrostatic properties can actually act as a barrier to the tiny droplets.

”What we found was that some of these materials are pretty good,” he said. ”Using a combination of cotton and these materials is the best. A quilt, a mixture of polyester and cotton also had excellent filtration.”

Two chambers at Argonne were used to conduct the study. In the first chamber, Guha and his team produced aerosols with dry particles of sodium chloride, a standard method in respirator testing. From there, a PVC pipe led to the collection chamber, which is where the fabric was held in place by clamps. The collection chamber had a fan that sucked the air, so it flowed from the generation chamber to the collection chamber. Guha said they used specialized equipment that measured the density of the particles upstream and downstream of the fabric.

“What was unique in our work was the equipment used to measure particles of 10 nanometers, which is about a few thousand atoms,” he says. “We were able to measure the filtration efficiency at different particle sizes, going all the way from a few thousand atoms to 6 micrometers range. A human hair is roughly 75 micrometers in diameter, so 6 is a little less than one-tenth of that.”