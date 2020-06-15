Can you get fired for protesting? Or spouting off on social media?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of people have taken to the streets and to social media in recent weeks to express solidarity with -- or in some cases, objections to -- the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.

But can they say and do anything without risking their jobs?

Let’s break it down.

Right to free speech

Private-sector employees have no federal free speech protections when it comes to their jobs. Some states have laws protecting employees who engage in off-duty political activity, but in Illinois that law applies only to elections and voting.

So private-sector employers would be within their rights to fire or discipline workers for protesting or spouting off on social media (with some exceptions) -- but attorneys urge caution against doing so outside of extraordinary circumstances.

“An employer should tread carefully because the backlash they might face from a public relations standpoint could have significant consequences,” said Phillip Schreiber, an attorney with Holland & Knight who represents management.