Car cruise planned in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Classic Car Club of America is reintroducing its motor car tours after 14 months.

"A Classic Lincoln on Route 66" tour will be originating in Zionsville, Indiana, on July 12 and will be in Atlanta, Illinois, on July 14 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Antique cars will be lined up on Southwest Arch Street in front of Palm Grills Cafe and The Bunyan Giant.

Owners will be arriving from 13 states with cars built in the U.S. and Europe from 1924 to 1948.

Tour participants will learn about President Abraham Lincoln, drive on Route 66, and take in the sites and sounds of communities.

Call 217-871-7557 for more information.

