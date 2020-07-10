Clinton Apple ‘n Pork Festival canceled because of COVID 🍎 🐖

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Add the Apple ‘n Pork Festival to the list of events canceled because of COVID-19.

The DeWitt County Museum Association Board of Directors on Friday announced the 52nd annual event will not be held.

Organizers received a notice from DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department Health Coordinator & Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Michael Schroeder and it was "determined there is no viable option other than cancellation," the group said in a statement.

“Orders issued at the state level as well as the local level will be adhered to. Thus, the festival, which draws an average of 80,000 attendees from DeWitt County, across the state of Illinois, as well as the country, and involves the volunteer labor of hundreds of local residents, would pose an elevated risk to those visitors, volunteers and vendors in attendance as well as our home community," said Museum Association President Daniel Hauffee.

The festival is held the last full weekend of September. It was started in 1967 to raise money for the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum but now supports various nonprofit groups.