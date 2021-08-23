Clinton camp celebrates 66 years

CLINTON — The Little Galilee Christian Camp and Retreat Center in Clinton will be celebrating its 66th year with a family camp over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.
The camp will be welcoming guests into the new dining facility, and there will be Christian programming for adults and children and age-appropriate recreation, worship and campfire sessions, all with COVID-19 protocols in place. Masks are not required, but are encouraged.
Certified staff will host supervised recreational opportunities such as a high ropes course, giant swing, zip-line, volleyball, basketball, 9-square-in-the-air, ga-ga ball, swimming in the pool, hiking and fishing.
Register or find more information at littlegalilee.com.
