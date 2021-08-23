 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton camp celebrates 66 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — The Little Galilee Christian Camp and Retreat Center in Clinton will be celebrating its 66th year with a family camp over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6. 

The camp will be welcoming guests into the new dining facility, and there will be Christian programming for adults and children and age-appropriate recreation, worship and campfire sessions, all with COVID-19 protocols in place. Masks are not required, but are encouraged. 

Certified staff will host supervised recreational opportunities such as a high ropes course, giant swing, zip-line, volleyball, basketball, 9-square-in-the-air, ga-ga ball, swimming in the pool, hiking and fishing. 

Register or find more information at littlegalilee.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Berries and wine can help ‘improve blood pressure levels’

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Berries and wine can help ‘improve blood pressure levels’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News