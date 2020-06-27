Employers brace for a ‘PTO bomb’ as vacation-starved employees make time off requests

That’s often because school and daycare closures forced many employees to use PTO to stay home with their kids, said Ben Conley, an attorney in the Chicago office of Seyfarth Shaw. Federal law passed in response to the coronavirus requires employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide paid time off, at two-thirds regular pay, for up to 12 weeks to employees with childcare obligations related to COVID-19. But that doesn’t apply to larger employers, and businesses with fewer than 50 workers can get an exemption.

One solution has been to set up programs that allow employees to donate their paid time off to other employees who need it for medical emergencies. The donation can be directed at an individual or it can function like a bank and span departments.

It has tax implications -- the person receiving the leave will be taxed on it like income -- but it is a low-cost way to manage the dual problems of some employees having excess PTO to burn while others don’t have enough. Still, an Aon survey found just 9% of employers in the survey said they are adopting such programs or considering it.

Many more employers have offered to move people to flexible working schedules so they can juggle work and childcare obligations. Others are relaxing rigid counts of PTO days and giving people what they need if a COVID-19-related emergency arises.