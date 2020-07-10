Fairbury Fair canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBURY — The 2020 Fairbury Fair has been canceled, organizers have announced.

"This decision wasn’t taken lightly, but after working with the Livingston County Health Department, we determined that the evolving COVID-19 situation and its impact on community health and well-being left us no choice but to postpone this year’s fair," the Fairbury Fair Board said in a statement.

The event was planned Aug. 19-23.

Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 18-22, 2021. It will be the 145th year for the event.

"We are currently working with our entertainment for this year and getting them moved to next year’s dates. One thing is for sure, when we all get together next August, be prepared for an awesome fair as we continue to build upon its great history!" the statement said.

