5 questions with Shari Buckellew, business manager at St. John's Lutheran Church

Name: Shari Buckellew

Position: Executive director of business operations, St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington

1. How long have you been in this role at St. John's Lutheran Church and what are your responsibilities in the position?

I have been the executive director of business operations since January 2014, but I have been an active member since moving to Bloomington in 1988. My responsibility is to lead, support and work alongside a team of dedicated staff and volunteers in the areas of finance, human resources, facility, coordination and planning.

2. St. John's is in the midst of a building project. Can you tell us more of what you hope to accomplish with this project?