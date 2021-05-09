5 questions with Shari Buckellew, business manager at St. John's Lutheran Church

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.
Name: Shari Buckellew
Position: Executive director of business operations, St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington
1. How long have you been in this role at St. John's Lutheran Church and what are your responsibilities in the position?
I have been the executive director of business operations since January 2014, but I have been an active member since moving to Bloomington in 1988. My responsibility is to lead, support and work alongside a team of dedicated staff and volunteers in the areas of finance, human resources, facility, coordination and planning.
2. St. John's is in the midst of a building project. Can you tell us more of what you hope to accomplish with this project?
St. John's Lutheran Church is celebrating our 150th anniversary in 2021. Our Vision 2020 building project will provide the foundation for St. John's to continue to be an inviting and innovative church for the next 150 years where all are welcome. The project includes the construction of a new worship center that will accommodate multiple styles of worship from traditional with an organ to contemporary with a worship band; and the technology to produce a high-quality worship experience for those watching online as well as those in person. We are also renovating the current sanctuary into an inviting gathering space for guests and members to connect, and remodeling the offices for better efficiency and effectiveness.
3. What was your experience like establishing the Children's Discovery Museum? Have you taken anything from it that you've applied to your current position?
Starting the Children's Discovery Museum was a dream come true that took a lot of passion, dedication, hard work and an entire village of volunteers, donors and staff members to accomplish. I was so fortunate to learn so much and build lifelong relationships with so many wonderful and dedicated people. I learned the importance of curiosity and wonder; open communication; creativity and thinking outside the box when confronted with an opportunity (problem); collaboration — because you can always accomplish more and have more fun alongside others; strategic thinking and planning around a common and clear vision; and most important — leading with passion, positivity and integrity. Everything I learned during that amazing journey I try to bring to my role at St. John's.
4. How can one become a member or get involved with the church?
The pandemic and difficulty with face-to-face interaction has resulted in us reimagining our membership process. We invite all to come worship with us, and for those that want to learn more about getting connected, they can contact the office or chat with our guest experience staff after worship services.
5. What hobbies or activities do you enjoy outside of work?
When not working, I love visiting and playing with my grandchildren, spending time with family and friends, or enjoying the splendor of the outdoors.