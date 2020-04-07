'A sense of loss': Passover gatherings go virtual in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Jewish families will do their best to gather Wednesday night to celebrate the beginning of Passover, but instead of sharing food along the dining room table, they will gather online with virtual celebrations to keep them connected.
Under normal circumstances, Passover is the largest annual gathering of Jewish families with multiple generations, extended family members and guests coming together, said Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington.
“Typically it’s when we’re all together is when the holiday begins,” she said. “So many of us are going to continue to follow our faith to observe this holiday, but the fact is that we will all be in our own homes.”
The traditional holiday observation is an immersive experience infused with rituals, feasts of symbolic foods and nostalgic smells, stories, discussions, treasure hunts and songs, which may make celebrating from isolation challenging.
“I believe that there will be many many people in this country and the world who practice the holiday of Passover and are being very creative (in their observation this year), but the story remains the same,” Dubowe said.
The congregation at Moses Montefiore has done its best to remain connected as a community even when there isn’t a holiday to celebrate. Using video conferencing platforms, “we’re trying to do what we can to be a good neighbor and really strengthen the bonds of our relationships especially during this time,” Dubowe said.
Even though the community is separated by social distancing and shelter-in-place orders during the coronavirus outbreak, the rabbi said these experiences can help them relate more to the ancient Passover stories, including fear, grief, “the agony of oppression and being at the mercy of forces beyond our control.”
“We are experiencing a sense of loss because this is something we do every year; I mean, it’s just like any other holiday perhaps from another faith community,” she said. Just as Christians will be unable to attend traditional Easter services, “we’re in the same boat and it’s a big change this year.”
But the Passover celebration ends with messages of hope “so we can also say ‘Next year, we will be together.’”
