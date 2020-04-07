'A sense of loss': Passover gatherings go virtual in Bloomington-Normal

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Jewish families will do their best to gather Wednesday night to celebrate the beginning of Passover, but instead of sharing food along the dining room table, they will gather online with virtual celebrations to keep them connected.

Under normal circumstances, Passover is the largest annual gathering of Jewish families with multiple generations, extended family members and guests coming together, said Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington.

“Typically it’s when we’re all together is when the holiday begins,” she said. “So many of us are going to continue to follow our faith to observe this holiday, but the fact is that we will all be in our own homes.”

The traditional holiday observation is an immersive experience infused with rituals, feasts of symbolic foods and nostalgic smells, stories, discussions, treasure hunts and songs, which may make celebrating from isolation challenging.