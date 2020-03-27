Alan Goch: A Passover that will be different from all others

Children are naturally inquisitive, and surely have questions with each passing day as the whole world is consumed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Judaism, caught right in the middle of the crisis is the ancient observance of Passover, which begins on the evening of April 8.

For centuries, the centerpiece of the holiday has been the seder in which the story of the exodus from Egypt has been retold, accompanied by a festive meal with large groups of family and friends gathered to enjoy the quintessential celebration of togetherness.

A focal point of the Passover seder features the youngest person at the table asking the Four Questions that begin with: “Why is this night different from all others?”

With social distancing disrupting our lives, a child’s curiosity touches us all deeper and more personal than it ever has in the past.

In a world overtaken by the coronavirus, the question we will be asking ourselves is: “Why is this Passover different from all others?”

And we all know the answer.

Families accustomed to spending this occasion together will certainly feel something’s amiss: