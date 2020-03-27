Alan Goch: A Passover that will be different from all others

Children are naturally inquisitive, and surely have questions with each passing day as the whole world is consumed by the coronavirus pandemic.
In Judaism, caught right in the middle of the crisis is the ancient observance of Passover, which begins on the evening of April 8.
For centuries, the centerpiece of the holiday has been the seder in which the story of the exodus from Egypt has been retold, accompanied by a festive meal with large groups of family and friends gathered to enjoy the quintessential celebration of togetherness.
A focal point of the Passover seder features the youngest person at the table asking the Four Questions that begin with: “Why is this night different from all others?”
With social distancing disrupting our lives, a child’s curiosity touches us all deeper and more personal than it ever has in the past.
In a world overtaken by the coronavirus, the question we will be asking ourselves is: “Why is this Passover different from all others?”
And we all know the answer.
Families accustomed to spending this occasion together will certainly feel something’s amiss:
Many elders are feeling displaced and lonely, possibly experiencing the situation we are living in for the first time in their lives.
Children and grandchildren might feel they are being deprived of the precious remaining time spent with parents and grandparents.
I’m feeling the separation as well. At this time, I can’t be with my mom, who is living the remainder of her life in an assisted living facility. Every holiday and lifecycle event without her is a loss.
Facetime, Zoom and other forms of virtual technology will give us the capability to still participate in the seder and talk with each other during the ritual, but nothing can replace a hug, a kiss or a mother or grandmother’s favorite family recipe made and served with love.
Every seder, Jews envision that the next Passover will be celebrated in Jerusalem.
Let’s just pray that where ever it is observed, we are all together once again.
Alan Goch is editor of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
