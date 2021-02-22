Bloomington-Normal medical professionals seek to close racial gap on COVID vaccinations

Community leaders sensed a need for a local addressing of the issue, so they organized a panel which started with an overview showing the Black medical professionals who helped develop the vaccine and included an anonymous question-and-answer session with public attendees.

Dr. Dele Ogunleye, an OB/GYN, described a back-and-forth he had with a skeptical patient.

The patient said, “I want everyone else to get the vaccine first,” Ogunleye said. “I said, ‘You don’t have the luxury of time and this is very safe.’ I think, overall, there is a lot of concern and a lot of misinformation out there.’”

Added Carle BroMenn Medical Center hospitalist Dr. Dionna Pendleton, “I was the first wave here (of vaccination). I texted my family and I told them, ‘Oh we’ve got to get the vaccination — and you should have seen the emojis I got.”

Pendleton was one of the first in her family to get the shot. Her example, she said, changed her family’s mind.

“I put my hand up first and I was one of the first ones to get the vaccine and then they realized it is safe. Now they’re on board,” she said. “I think it’s… education.”