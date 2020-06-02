Catholic churches in Peoria Diocese can start Mass again this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

PEORIA -- With occupancy restrictions and other safety precautions, Catholic churches in the Peoria Diocese can again start holding Mass this week.

Bishop Daniel Jenky made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook: "I give thanks to God that our local church is now able to begin a next phase in emerging, step by step, from medical quarantine."

For Mass, parishes are limited to 25% of their maximum capacity. This percentage is in line with the guidance given by the state and should allow parishioners to maintain proper distancing when coming to Mass, said Monsignor Jason Gray. Family members from the same home do not need to main any distance from each other.

Further, to reopen for Mass, a church must be "certified" by the diocese, Jenky said. That means a church must complete a checklist of modifications to ensure the safety of parishioners, Gray said. The checklist includes multiple steps of preparation, including knowledge and adoption of the following for Mass: