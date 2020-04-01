Central Illinois churches prepare for Palm Sunday, Easter in a shelter-in-place world

BLOOMINGTON — Every Sunday morning for the past 55 years, Mike Baker has been in a church on the morning of Easter Sunday.
Next week, though, the pastor of Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington-Normal again will deliver his sermon from his home, in accordance with the stay-at-home order in place in Illinois due to the coronavirus threat.
“It’s Easter Sunday and it’s not going to feel the same,” he said. “Easter Sunday is a time the whole family gets dressed up in their very best outfits and goes to church.”
That tradition was always great for pictures that were shared for years. With that theme in mind, Baker is encouraging people to dress up, go outside if it’s nice, take that family snapshot and post it on social media. A special hashtag will be announced next week.
“We are just trying to come up with some things to keep a sense of community,” he said.
Church leaders throughout Central Illinois are looking for ideas to give their congregations the feeling of “being in church, but not in church,” especially during the next two weeks, Baker said.
With Palm Sunday just a couple of days away, the stay-at-home order affects more than just services.
“One of the issues is that you can’t find palms,” said Second Presbyterian Church Pastor Trey Haddon. “Because the shops are closed, you can’t find them. We are giving away stencils and asking people to make their own.”
The church will continue with its drive-in style service, which Haddon debuted a few weeks ago. Last Sunday, 96 cars showed up.
“It’s exploded,” he said.
Jim Warren has been senior pastor at First Christian Church of Bloomington for more than two decades.
“I don’t know what we would have done if we had the coronavirus situation 20 years ago,” he said. “I suppose we would have had to do something by telephone.”
He has seen many changes in that time, including the use of technology, such as the ability to live-stream services on Sundays, one of the few ways churches can connect with their congregations.
“We are beefing up our services to reflect more on Palm Sunday and then Easter Sunday,” he said. “We are trying to do a little more music and just getting more involved as we move forward.”
At Normal’s Epiphany Catholic Church, families are asked to drive to the front of the church between 9 a.m. and noon Sunday to receive a “Holy Week Survival Kit” prepared by Father Eric Powell and assistants Staycee Hynes and Cindy Myers.
“Each of the contents speak of the elements of the holy week’s schedule and meaning,” Powell said. They include include palms, holy water, a cross, candles, an image of Mother Mary and flower seeds.
“The mixed bag of seeds are for different flowers we can plant around our houses and parish as a sign of something beautiful, that as we emerge from this tragedy, we may hold out hope,” he said.
Families also will receive a blessing “from six paces,” he added.
At First United Methodist Church of Normal, pastors and staff are recording segments of the service in their homes, said Pastor Kent King-Nobles.
“They are then pieced together into a worship service which is available on Sunday mornings,” he said. “They can be accessed through our website… We also have a Facebook Watch Party for those who want to watch together and make an occasional comment.”
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church of Bloomington will continue to share Sunday worship using Facebook Live, said interim Pastor Brian Peacher.
“We are walking by faith and trusting that God will continue to be an encourager to our congregation and to our community during this time of slowing the spread and sheltering in place,” he said.
For members of Kenney Christian Church in DeWitt County, Pastor Ernie Harvey said an old-fashioned teleconference works just fine.
“It works well for us because a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to view a live-stream service because the internet connection is too slow, or their device is just too small,” he said. “We do a call-in and it lasts about 20 to 25 minutes and it is a great, peaceful opportunity for our people. We have had people who don’t normally attend our church call in and so we think that is fantastic.”
