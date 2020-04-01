Central Illinois churches prepare for Palm Sunday, Easter in a shelter-in-place world

With Palm Sunday just a couple of days away, the stay-at-home order affects more than just services.

“One of the issues is that you can’t find palms,” said Second Presbyterian Church Pastor Trey Haddon. “Because the shops are closed, you can’t find them. We are giving away stencils and asking people to make their own.”

The church will continue with its drive-in style service, which Haddon debuted a few weeks ago. Last Sunday, 96 cars showed up.

“It’s exploded,” he said.

Jim Warren has been senior pastor at First Christian Church of Bloomington for more than two decades.

“I don’t know what we would have done if we had the coronavirus situation 20 years ago,” he said. “I suppose we would have had to do something by telephone.”

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

He has seen many changes in that time, including the use of technology, such as the ability to live-stream services on Sundays, one of the few ways churches can connect with their congregations.