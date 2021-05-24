Chicago priest Pfleger reinstated after abuse investigation

Leaders and parishioners at St. Sabina, a Black church in the city's largely Black and low-income Auburn Gresham neighborhood, fiercely supported Pfleger, who is white, after the allegations. Upset by the removal of their pastor, they tied up the archdiocese's phone lines, held rallies, sent letters and threatened to withhold $100,000 in monthly dues.

Pfleger, who moved out of the church rectory, maintained his innocence. His attorney, Jim Figliulo, said Monday that he was elated his client was cleared.

"This is as strong as a conclusion of his innocence as this process permits," Figliulo said. "He has said he is innocent. He is innocent."

Eugene Hollander, an attorney for the three accusers, said his clients were disheartened with the news and were considering whether to file a lawsuit.

"You had not one, not two, but three victims of alleged molestation," he said. "They are of course very, very disappointed with the findings."

While the third man, who lives outside Illinois, had been reluctant to tell his story, the brothers felt compelled to speak up, Hollander said.

"For them to move forward and complete themselves, make themselves whole, they had to tell their stories," he said.