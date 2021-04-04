Column: To mark the Lenten season, a Chicago man makes a ‘pilgrimage of doomed churches’

To be clear, not all these churches are imminently destined to close. But they are all changing, changes that reflect shifts in the world and the city. Church attendance is down. Finances are squeezed.

“This archdiocese was set up for a population that was here in 1950, in 1924,” said Mike Shanahan, the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes. He was roaming around the church setting up for Easter weekend services, which would feel different from years before.

“People are experiencing deep loss,” he said, and while he didn’t want to predict the church’s future, he acknowledged that it could be “one of the last Good Fridays.”

It’s hard to imagine that this grand, yellow-brick church — built in the Spanish Renaissance style, once world-renowned for the engineering feat that moved it from the east side of Ashland Avenue to the west side — would cease to be a church. But for many Chicago Catholics, it has been hard to imagine the closure of other churches that once seemed as unshakable as fortresses, fortresses as ornate as palaces.