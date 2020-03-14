Coronavirus: Bloomington-Normal churches change services; funeral homes plan for adjustments

Baker said more than 5,000 people sometimes attend a service. Future services will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.

In an online message, he asked followers to be creative with the new format.

“Invite friends or neighbors over to your house and watch online together,” he said. “Invite people to join us through your social media and share the links with family and friends. What if God actually desired to grow his Church in the midst of this season of uncertainty?”

Clark Killingsworth, senior associate pastor at the Journey Church in Normal, said his church is making adjustments as well.

“This weekend, we plan to offer a ‘family meeting’ style service,” he said. “Our staff will provide a panel response that will offer simple, spiritual and practical guidance for the complex issues we are facing in these chaotic and confusing times.”

New Covenant Community, Normal, canceled all services, including Sunday, for the remainder of March.

“The past several days have seen a whirlwind of news about the coronavirus pandemic, including the suspension of most public gatherings,” said New Covenant Community's co-pastors, Bob and Susan Ryder, in an email to The Pantagraph.