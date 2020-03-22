Drive-in service at church in Bloomington serves body, soul during virus outbreak

BLOOMINGTON — Church leaders looking for different ways to connect with their congregation amid stay-at-home orders may have found an answer to their prayers.

Taking a cue from drive-in theaters, Second Presbyterian Church opened its parking lot Sunday morning in a set-up that resembled a drive-in theater. Attendees stayed in their cars and tuned their car radios to a specific frequency that carried the service, led by a pastor standing in the bed of a pickup truck.

Church leaders counted 54 cars at the service. “I was expecting maybe 15 or 20 cars there,” said Pastor Trey Haddon. “It went off without a hitch.”

Tom Young, an elder at the church, was “pleasantly surprised” at the turnout.

“It was very close to our traditional service in terms of order and the things we do,” he said. “But it was good to be with our church family. It was a unique way of staying in community, even in our imposed isolation to keep us safe. But it was good to see many of our church friends, even from a distance.”