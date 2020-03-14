First Presbyterian in Normal, First Christian in Bloomington cancel services

BLOOMINGTON — First Presbyterian Church in Normal and First Christian Church of Bloomington have canceled in-person worship services for Sunday.

A full list of cancellations and postponements is available at https://www.pantagraph.com/news/local/new-coronavirus-related-cancellations-changes-for-central-illinois-here-s/article_eccea4fa-1df1-580c-a45a-16539073d2be.html#tracking-source=home-breaking .

First Presbyterian services will be shared online, with a link available at http://www.firstpresnormal.org. The service will be streamed during standard worship times at 8:30 and 11 a.m.