Freedom of religion: Lena church challenges ban on worship services

The church lawsuit argues that the order infringes on rights guaranteed by both the Illinois and U.S. Constitutions – specifically the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech, freedom to assemble and the guaranty of due process of law.

Those are all considered “fundamental rights” under the law, which means any attempt to restrict them will be judged under a “strict scrutiny” standard. Under that standard, the government must show that its actions are based on a compelling state interest, that the action is narrowly tailored to achieve that interest and that the action is the least restrictive means of accomplishing the stated interest.

The lawsuit concedes that the state has a compelling interest in preventing the spread of COVID-19, but it argues that the executive orders are not narrowly tailored, nor are they the least restrictive means of achieving the state’s objective.

Asked about the lawsuit Thursday during his daily COVID-19 media briefing, Pritzker said most faith leaders in Illinois have found creative ways to hold services by video or telephone conferences, and that the lawsuit was “a bit of an outlier.”