From the Pulpit: A learning experience

In December 2019, I fell and broke my ankle, then surgery, followed by several months of immobility, and then limited mobility. It was what is euphemistically called a “learning experience.” What follows are some notes from my journal, which I believe have application to more than temporary handicaps like a broken ankle.

Temporary handicaps and/or this virus onset are times when everyday routines have to be revised or put on hold. In January, I saw on the news our junior senator from Illinois, Tammy Duckworth, in her wheelchair on the floor of the Senate. Senator Duckworth lost both of her legs when serving in Iraq. She and others like her are good reality checks for those of us experiencing things like broken ankles or managing a virus confinement (admittedly more difficult for many than for my wife and I at this stage in our lives).

These experiences should also dispel any lingering self-made-person mythologies we have tucked away in our psyche. Whatever its context, a self-made-person is about as likely as a self-laid egg, for we are the beneficiaries of layers of medical science and practice, caring families, caring strangers, visible and invisible safety nets, good local and state leadership, public education, our faith resources, and much more. Our faith resources are not a cure-all, unless you believe and trust that the love of God is in all of the above and more.