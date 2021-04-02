From the Pulpit: A song of ascents

Psalm 126
A Song of Ascents.
When the LORD restored the fortunes of Zion,
we were like those who dream.
2 Then our mouth was filled with laughter,
and our tongue with shouts of joy;
then they said among the nations,
“The LORD has done great things for them.”
3 The LORD has done great things for us;
we are glad.
4 Restore our fortunes, O LORD,
like streams in the Negeb!
5 Those who sow in tears
shall reap with shouts of joy!
6 He who goes out weeping,
bearing the seed for sowing,
shall come home with shouts of joy,
bringing his sheaves with him.
This is a Psalm used often in the season of Lent by churches. It is a complete emotional map for the believer, who must embrace both joys and sorrows. It begins by remembering how God did a great thing for believers like a sudden downpouring of rain in the desert, which turns the wilderness into a lush and green land. It is like a revival that made God’s people filled with laughter and joy; it was like a happy dream of salvation and grace. This memory may have been Israel’s return from exile, but commentators are uncertain. It became the basis for future hope in the midst of sorrow. The second kind of renewal involves sowing in tears with the hope of returning home with sheaves and shouts of joy. Both kinds of renewal are necessary to hope in the Lord.
The point is that believers, who are given a heart of flesh instead of a heart of stone, feel both greater joys and sorrows. A heart of stone is filled with defense mechanisms that keep it from longing, feeling sorrows and hope. We have sorrow because we remember how God saved us, which was joyful, but our longings keep us sowing in tears for a better day. We have hope that we will return with shouts of joy in the reaping times.
Jesus was a Man of Sorrows, acquainted with grief. For the joy set before Him, He endured a life of sorrow to the cross. Unless a seed fall into the ground and die it will not spring forth with new life. This speaks of the resurrection of Christ. Every tear shall not only be wiped away when we rise from the dead, but God will also fill us with songs and shouts of joy in the resurrection.
