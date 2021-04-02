From the Pulpit: A song of ascents

This is a Psalm used often in the season of Lent by churches. It is a complete emotional map for the believer, who must embrace both joys and sorrows. It begins by remembering how God did a great thing for believers like a sudden downpouring of rain in the desert, which turns the wilderness into a lush and green land. It is like a revival that made God’s people filled with laughter and joy; it was like a happy dream of salvation and grace. This memory may have been Israel’s return from exile, but commentators are uncertain. It became the basis for future hope in the midst of sorrow. The second kind of renewal involves sowing in tears with the hope of returning home with sheaves and shouts of joy. Both kinds of renewal are necessary to hope in the Lord.