From the Pulpit: Abraham Lincoln walked at Funks Grove

Normal, Illinois
February 12, 2021
Dear President Lincoln,
I like to be at Funks Grove on your birthday, but today is very cold and I am home in Normal. I picture you riding your law circuit on a warm February day, and stopping here for lunch, some reading, taking a nap under a Bur Oak, and enjoying the hospitality of Funks Grove settlers.
I think of your words “I like trees best in winter when they are not in leaf and you can study their anatomy.” You had a gray-winter-like soul — an inconvenient and painful gift that enabled you to see and feel the suffering of others.
Your thoughts, as I imagine them, were about the nation’s impending ordeal brought on by the evil institution of slavery, and your sick little boy you left in Springfield.
You liked solitude. The Grove would have provided that and solace, as well. You would have delighted in the grace and beauty of a deer clearing a fence row, a hawk soaring above, the chatter of chickadees, and tiny buds on trees signaling the coming of spring.
If I would have been at the Grove today, I would have imagined seeing you mount your horse and ride on to Bloomington’s courthouse where you would ably defend innocents and scoundrels. One of our poet’s words fit your melancholy mood in that moment: “The woods are lovely, dark, and deep but I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep.”
When I am at the Grove this spring, as I often am, I usually see an Amtrak train rushing by carrying passengers to St. Louis. Had I been here on May 3, 1865 — I would have seen the train that brought you home for final rest. The Grove settlers would have wept upon the passing of the train and said prayers of thankfulness.*
I am sad to write, dear sir, that the healing of the nation’s awful scars from our Civil War remain with us today for it was a “trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stor’d,” but there is no “Glory, glory hallelujah.” Justice for people of color is unfinished work for people of faith and all people of good will.
“Well done good and faithful servant.”
*See Bill Kemp’s Pantagraph article “Thousands lined the track to see Lincoln’s funeral train” at bit.ly/3qHZYgs.
James Bortell is a retired United Methodist minister living in Normal. He may be reached at jimbortell@gmail.com.