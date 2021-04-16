From the Pulpit: Abraham Lincoln walked at Funks Grove

Normal, Illinois

February 12, 2021

Dear President Lincoln,

I like to be at Funks Grove on your birthday, but today is very cold and I am home in Normal. I picture you riding your law circuit on a warm February day, and stopping here for lunch, some reading, taking a nap under a Bur Oak, and enjoying the hospitality of Funks Grove settlers.

I think of your words “I like trees best in winter when they are not in leaf and you can study their anatomy.” You had a gray-winter-like soul — an inconvenient and painful gift that enabled you to see and feel the suffering of others.

Your thoughts, as I imagine them, were about the nation’s impending ordeal brought on by the evil institution of slavery, and your sick little boy you left in Springfield.

You liked solitude. The Grove would have provided that and solace, as well. You would have delighted in the grace and beauty of a deer clearing a fence row, a hawk soaring above, the chatter of chickadees, and tiny buds on trees signaling the coming of spring.