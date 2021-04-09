From the Pulpit: Acknowledge your doubts

Having just celebrated Easter, I am reminded of the story told in the gospel of John of when Jesus appeared to his disciples after his death. When Jesus first appears to them behind locked doors, the disciples believed it was him when they saw his wounds. But Thomas is different. Thomas was not with the other disciples when Jesus came that first time. When they tell him that they have seen Jesus, Thomas is not convinced. Thomas needed something more to believe. He says that unless he sees the mark of the nails in his hands, unless he puts his finger in the mark of the nails and his hand in Jesus’s side, he would not believe. And it is not until Thomas reaches out his hand that his doubt is overcome.

It is easy for us to look at Thomas and criticize him for the doubt he showed. The story of Thomas’s need for confirmation is often the only story that we remember of him. We label him “Doubting Thomas” and think of him only as a man whose faith was weak. But I have come to admire Thomas for his willingness to express what he needed in that moment, to share the doubt he was experiencing. For me, Thomas’s openness about his doubts has become a sign of strength rather than weakness.