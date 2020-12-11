From the Pulpit: Advent 2020: One day at a time

December can be a very dark time. The days are short, the nights are long, nighttime falls before we even get dinner on the table, and it’s just so cold. And that’s just what’s happening on the outside of ourselves. On the inside it can be dark and cold, too — especially if we are missing something, or someone, that used to bring us warmth and comfort.

During the dark December season the church calls “Advent,” the waiting and watching for Jesus whom Christians call “the Light of the World,” we countdown the weeks of waiting by lighting purple candles — one candle each week, until the coming of Christ. We read scripture as we wait, quoting from the prophet Isaiah chapter 9, verse 2:

“The people who walked in darkness

have seen a great light;

those who lived in a land of deep darkness —

on them light has shined."