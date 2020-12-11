From the Pulpit: Advent 2020: One day at a time

December can be a very dark time. The days are short, the nights are long, nighttime falls before we even get dinner on the table, and it’s just so cold. And that’s just what’s happening on the outside of ourselves. On the inside it can be dark and cold, too — especially if we are missing something, or someone, that used to bring us warmth and comfort.
During the dark December season the church calls “Advent,” the waiting and watching for Jesus whom Christians call “the Light of the World,” we countdown the weeks of waiting by lighting purple candles — one candle each week, until the coming of Christ. We read scripture as we wait, quoting from the prophet Isaiah chapter 9, verse 2:
“The people who walked in darkness
have seen a great light;
those who lived in a land of deep darkness —
on them light has shined."
We all have dark seasons when we long for a “great light” to break into our darkness and chase the shadows away. We long for somebody to just flip on the switch and flood the room with brightness, and fill us back up with light and hope and laughter — the way we remember it used to be. Whether our yearning is for personal deliverance, an end to coronavirus or racism or political divisiveness, we are weary and ache for relief. Why does God’s healing not just come all at once and flood the world with hope?
But in real life, healing comes slowly, gradually — like the way a baby grows in the womb. One candle is lit at a time. The darkness dissipates a little bit at a time. One prayer, then two, then three … we count them all the way to hope. One supportive conversation, one counseling appointment, one lifestyle change at a time, moving aside the heavy curtain and allowing in a little bit of light … that’s how healing happens. One day at a time.
O God of Advent, in these days of darkness, pull aside the heavy curtains of our hearts and let a little sunshine in. It doesn’t have to happen all at once, Lord — but just let in a little bit of light today and give us a glimpse of the healing that’s possible and the hope you promise. Amen.
Isbell is senior pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!