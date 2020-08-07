From the Pulpit: Applying the cross to the bitterness of life will make it sweet again

Life is full of unmet expectations. Relationships fall apart, careers end, circumstances change, plans fail. Things we expected to bring satisfaction or joy, let us down. Today’s Bible lesson teaches us how the cross of Christ enables us to deal with bitter disappointment.
After Moses and the Hebrew people passed through the Red Sea toward Canaan, they spent three days travelling through the wilderness and “found no water” (Exodus 15:22). They were desperate. Then, the next verse says, they came upon water.
Imagine their excitement! It was short lived. They could not drink the water because it was bitter. Expectation of refreshment suddenly turned to bitter disappointment. Consequently, they named the place “Marah” meaning “bitter.”
The Bible says: “And the people complained against Moses, saying, “What shall we drink?” 25 So he cried out to the LORD, and the LORD showed him a tree. When he cast it into the waters, the waters were made sweet (Exodus 15:24-25, NKJV).
That Old Testament story is a forward-looking metaphor picturing the power of the cross. The New Testament, in Acts 5:30 says: “The God of our fathers raised up Jesus, whom you had put to death by hanging him on a cross.” When God instructed Moses to apply the wood to the bitter waters of Marah, He gave an object lesson which served as a prelude to the cross.
Are you confronted by disappointment? Miracles happen when you apply faith in all that the cross represents to your desperate thirst for a meaningful life. Through the cross of Christ, God transforms our brokenness into something good and glorious. Bitter disappointments are turned into sweet blessings. The cross of Christ rescues us from the dominion of sin. The cross sets us free from the penalty of sin. The cross delivers us from Satan’s power as we allow the power of the cross to take effect in us.
Clearly, this is a lot to grasp from one short article. I encourage you, therefore, to find a good Bible teaching church where you can learn more about how God is for you and not against you. By His grace, you can learn how to apply the cross to the bitterness of life and make it sweet again.
Killingsworth is senior associate pastor at Journey Church, Normal. Contact him at clark@journeybn.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!