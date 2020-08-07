From the Pulpit: Applying the cross to the bitterness of life will make it sweet again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Life is full of unmet expectations. Relationships fall apart, careers end, circumstances change, plans fail. Things we expected to bring satisfaction or joy, let us down. Today’s Bible lesson teaches us how the cross of Christ enables us to deal with bitter disappointment.

After Moses and the Hebrew people passed through the Red Sea toward Canaan, they spent three days travelling through the wilderness and “found no water” (Exodus 15:22). They were desperate. Then, the next verse says, they came upon water.

Imagine their excitement! It was short lived. They could not drink the water because it was bitter. Expectation of refreshment suddenly turned to bitter disappointment. Consequently, they named the place “Marah” meaning “bitter.”

The Bible says: “And the people complained against Moses, saying, “What shall we drink?” 25 So he cried out to the LORD, and the LORD showed him a tree. When he cast it into the waters, the waters were made sweet (Exodus 15:24-25, NKJV).