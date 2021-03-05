From the Pulpit: Bible always provides guidance

In the United States, churches are uniquely described as “voluntary associations.” Unlike many countries, we do not have a “state church,” or a single expression of “the church.” Instead, individual Christians choose to belong to a church or a congregation, and participation in that church is voluntary.

As Americans, we also have First Amendment Rights. The First Amendment is the basic freedom concerning religion, expression, assembly and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from promoting one religion over another or restricting an individual’s religious practices. It guarantees freedom of expression and prohibits Congress from restricting the rights of individuals to speak freely, and it guarantees peaceful assembly and the right to petition the government.

In other words, as American Christians, we are free to choose to become a community of love for our neighbor. We are free to be a community for justice and the common good. We are free to be a congregation of individuals with a commitment to Christ, all under the umbrella of our First Amendment rights.