From the Pulpit: Bible always provides guidance

In the United States, churches are uniquely described as “voluntary associations.” Unlike many countries, we do not have a “state church,” or a single expression of “the church.” Instead, individual Christians choose to belong to a church or a congregation, and participation in that church is voluntary.
As Americans, we also have First Amendment Rights. The First Amendment is the basic freedom concerning religion, expression, assembly and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from promoting one religion over another or restricting an individual’s religious practices. It guarantees freedom of expression and prohibits Congress from restricting the rights of individuals to speak freely, and it guarantees peaceful assembly and the right to petition the government.
In other words, as American Christians, we are free to choose to become a community of love for our neighbor. We are free to be a community for justice and the common good. We are free to be a congregation of individuals with a commitment to Christ, all under the umbrella of our First Amendment rights.
We also know that historically, the Biblical principles which have undergirded churches and congregations have always exhibited a tension between the rights of the individual and the needs of the larger community. More than anything else, this past year, with more than half a million deaths because of COVID-19, has seen this tension become even more intense. And these Biblical principles have been severely tested in the dialectic between the needs of the individual Christian as over against the needs of the larger community of faith.
We have had to ask … Is it more important for everyone to be free to attend church without social distancing? Is it a matter of religious freedom to not be forced to wear a mask? Is the government overstepping its role by placing restrictions on religious gatherings?
We have had to consider whether the concern for the health of our neighbor and our community is more important than individual rights and our freedom to worship? Do we mask up, do we keep social distance, and do we even refrain from attending worship services until there is a safe way of gathering together? Or do we maintain our religious freedom to do what we want when it comes to attending worship, because that is our First Amendment right?
As Americans we have a tendency to carry such issues to their extreme, and the church is no exception. So what is our Biblical guidance? What does Scripture tell us? Let me suggest a few key passages from the Bible, for your consideration:
- Philippians 2:4 "Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others."
- I Corinthians 12:25-27, “There should be no division in the body, but that its parts should have equal concern for each other. If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it. Now you are the body of Christ, and each one of you is a part of it.”
- Galatians 5:13, “For you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters; only do not turn your freedom into an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another.”
There are no easy answers, but the Bible always provides us with direction and guidance if we simply ask and pray for insight and understanding.
Wells is an ELCA retired pastor and can be reached at knightwells1414@comcast.net.