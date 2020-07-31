From the Pulpit: Bible's lessons ought to be put into practice

The politician thought it would be a grand idea to go out onto a public street and hold up a Bible, for that, he felt, would surely appeal to his constituents. So that is what he did.
Standing on a busy corner, the politician held up a Bible and began shouting, “I stand here with this holy book proclaiming law and order! I stand in opposition to all the murderers, drug dealers, criminals, rapists, and low types who are amassing on our borders, threatening to invade our country.”
Suddenly the Bible snapped open and a voice spoke from inside it, saying: “You are not to mistreat the foreigners who come among you, for some of you were once foreigners and you know how it feels to be an immigrant. No, you must treat them as you treat your own citizens, and love them as you love yourselves, for I am the Lord your God.”
Frantic, the politician closed the Bible and shouted, “Defend the Church!” but again the Bible snapped open to another place and the voice said, “I hate, I despise your religious ceremonies! I take no pleasure in your solemn gatherings! Rather, let justice roll down like the waters, and righteousness like a constant stream.”
“Yes, justice! The strictest justice!” the politician shouted, trying to muffle the Bible, but again it opened elsewhere, saying, “As you have treated even the least of my sisters and my brothers, so you have treated me. You should be compassionate as I am compassionate. You should love even your enemies, for I am kind to the ungrateful and the wicked.”
“But we are the greatest nation!” the politician shouted, threatening the Bible with a bottle of bleach, but again it opened saying, “If you wish truly to be great, you should make yourselves last of all and servant of all, for I myself came among you not as one to be served, but to serve, and to give of myself for all.”
The politician returned to his home and put the Bible away, determined never again to use it as a prop.
Boswell is a retired pastor of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Contact him through his website, www.TheDeadSeaGospel.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!