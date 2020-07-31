From the Pulpit: Bible's lessons ought to be put into practice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The politician thought it would be a grand idea to go out onto a public street and hold up a Bible, for that, he felt, would surely appeal to his constituents. So that is what he did.

Standing on a busy corner, the politician held up a Bible and began shouting, “I stand here with this holy book proclaiming law and order! I stand in opposition to all the murderers, drug dealers, criminals, rapists, and low types who are amassing on our borders, threatening to invade our country.”

Suddenly the Bible snapped open and a voice spoke from inside it, saying: “You are not to mistreat the foreigners who come among you, for some of you were once foreigners and you know how it feels to be an immigrant. No, you must treat them as you treat your own citizens, and love them as you love yourselves, for I am the Lord your God.”

Frantic, the politician closed the Bible and shouted, “Defend the Church!” but again the Bible snapped open to another place and the voice said, “I hate, I despise your religious ceremonies! I take no pleasure in your solemn gatherings! Rather, let justice roll down like the waters, and righteousness like a constant stream.”