From the Pulpit: Blame the true divider

I’m an old white guy who’s come to the point that the only way things make any sense is when I think about them theologically, kind of like Linus in the old “Peanuts” comic strip. I can blame most of my problems — if not all of them — on one thing: sin. I’m so sure of this that I have begun to clearly see how common this problem is for a lot of people. I know exactly who my enemy is. It’s not the millennial living in my basement. It’s not the Black lady residing across the street. It’s not the politician working up on Capitol Hill, or the immigrant on the other side of the border. And it’s definitely not the police officer who’s called to protect and serve.

The real enemy is the one who is behind all the mistrust we observe. Some people mistrust anyone who refuses to believe that racism is the big problem. Some people mistrust anyone who denies that we’re killing our planet. Some people want to drain the swamp and solve all our problems that way. None of these platforms are more virtuous than any of the others. But I haven’t lost trust in people to that extent, because my lack of trust is focused on the one who I know is a liar and a deceiver. The real enemy is the same one it’s always been … the father of lies and the divider of mankind.