From the Pulpit: Blame the true divider

I’m an old white guy who’s come to the point that the only way things make any sense is when I think about them theologically, kind of like Linus in the old “Peanuts” comic strip. I can blame most of my problems — if not all of them — on one thing: sin. I’m so sure of this that I have begun to clearly see how common this problem is for a lot of people. I know exactly who my enemy is. It’s not the millennial living in my basement. It’s not the Black lady residing across the street. It’s not the politician working up on Capitol Hill, or the immigrant on the other side of the border. And it’s definitely not the police officer who’s called to protect and serve.
The real enemy is the one who is behind all the mistrust we observe. Some people mistrust anyone who refuses to believe that racism is the big problem. Some people mistrust anyone who denies that we’re killing our planet. Some people want to drain the swamp and solve all our problems that way. None of these platforms are more virtuous than any of the others. But I haven’t lost trust in people to that extent, because my lack of trust is focused on the one who I know is a liar and a deceiver. The real enemy is the same one it’s always been … the father of lies and the divider of mankind.
Our real enemy is so desperate to destroy us that now he has undermined our trust in just about everything. We’ve begun to mistrust things that are as obvious as the day is long. God has written his truth into our hearts, and the devil works constantly to erode our trust in that truth. God sent his true and only son to destroy the devil’s work, yet all the while the lies have lingered. It’s not that the devil has won … he refuses to accept that he has lost. But these divisive lies will continue to plague us until Christ comes back, and sin will be our burden until the day we die.
Until that day, the only way to survive the devil’s lies is to remind him of what a loser he is. Keep the cross and the empty grave in your possession, and shove them in the devil’s face whenever he shows his ugliness. Jesus’ sinless death and resurrection are more powerful than any number of demons. And when you sin, I suggest you do what I do, using that same cross and empty tomb as my own reminder of God’s forgiveness in Christ, as well as our promise of life everlasting once the devil and all his lies are gone forever.
Never forget who the real enemy is, and our victory over him in Christ. This is God’s peace offered to us, that we may share it with our friends, neighbors, and families.
Jensen is campus pastor, Wittenberg Lutheran Center, Normal. Email him at wittenbergLCMS@gmail.com.
