From the Pulpit: Build bridges not walls

I grew up in a large, child-friendly church that gave children and adults many opportunities to grow, question and think through their life-spiritual foundations. My birth church set me free without setting me adrift.
I don’t remember the content of any of the sermons that were given. I vividly remember the men (they were all men then) who gave them. They were kind, intelligent and dedicated. I don’t remember the Sunday school lessons. I do remember the teachers, classmates and caring experience.
The old adage “doctrines divide and duties unite” was practiced in the pulpit and the congregation. The Bible was taken seriously but not literally. I was never made to think I had to choose between science or religion. In the pulpit and classroom we were introduced to the social justice imperatives of the gospel.
I believe I assimilated more from my birth church than I will ever know. I was introduced to the basic foundational things: that God is loving being; that service, worship, prayer and community are essential faith ingredients; that the way of Jesus is vital for my journey; and that we are meant to love one another and look after the less fortunate.
When churches and denominations divide over doctrinal differences and culture war issues, they present a poor example to our badly divided country. There is a “more excellent way.” It is the fulcrum of Christian ethics, namely “love one another.” This ethic should prevail in spite of our differing interpretations of the Bible, understandings of human sexuality, ways of worship, and other divisive issues. Our summons is practicing “perfect love that casts out fear,” including fear of people who think, look, practice or worship differently than we do.
Often it is the bad news about religion that makes the news — TV preacher scandals, churches separating on culture war issues, aligning with a political party or personality, harboring racial bias, financial malfeasance and more.
Newscaster Walter Cronkite was asked, “why are you always telling bad news?” While sympathizing with the question, he said, “We just can’t tell you about all the cats that didn’t get lost today.” In my experience, touched on above, the real thing is at the grass roots where “the cats don’t get lost every day.” It is where people are working, learning, praying, teaching, forgiving and serving together. And loving, by building bridges not erecting walls.
James Bortell is a retired United Methodist minister living in Normal. He may be reached at jimbortell@gmail.com.
