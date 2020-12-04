From the Pulpit: Build bridges not walls

I grew up in a large, child-friendly church that gave children and adults many opportunities to grow, question and think through their life-spiritual foundations. My birth church set me free without setting me adrift.

I don’t remember the content of any of the sermons that were given. I vividly remember the men (they were all men then) who gave them. They were kind, intelligent and dedicated. I don’t remember the Sunday school lessons. I do remember the teachers, classmates and caring experience.

The old adage “doctrines divide and duties unite” was practiced in the pulpit and the congregation. The Bible was taken seriously but not literally. I was never made to think I had to choose between science or religion. In the pulpit and classroom we were introduced to the social justice imperatives of the gospel.

I believe I assimilated more from my birth church than I will ever know. I was introduced to the basic foundational things: that God is loving being; that service, worship, prayer and community are essential faith ingredients; that the way of Jesus is vital for my journey; and that we are meant to love one another and look after the less fortunate.