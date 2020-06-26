From the Pulpit: 'Come worship with us!'

That’s been uniquely difficult during COVID-19, as nobody has really been supposed to “go” anywhere, least of all to church. And even as Illinois moves toward Phase Four of Restore Illinois, public worship is deemed one of the riskiest activities to return to (see for example https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2020/06/from-hair-salons-to-gyms-experts-rank-36-activities-by-coronavirus-risk-level.html ) because it is inherently relational; it draws people together to sing and say their faith aloud.

But as COVID-19 has forced many houses of worship to close their physical doors and go online with their offerings, church-shopping has actually become a highly accessible, easy and fun thing to do on a Sunday morning. People wondering, “what’s ‘church’ all about, really?,” “why do my neighbors get up early every single Sunday if they don’t have to?” or “is there anything going on over there for me?” have an incredible opportunity right now to just visit around online and see. With no risk, no commitment, and full anonymity, you can hear the wisdom of the scriptures, be challenged by good teaching, enjoy uplifting music and be encouraged in prayer — as well as getting to know the faith leaders in your community and finding out what the churches/temples/mosques in your town are up to. It’s a great time to get to know your neighbors — and maybe even find a faith home for yourself. As an every-Sunday-morning preacher myself, I’ve been “attending” 4 to 5 services of various kinds on a Sunday morning. And I have really enjoyed the opportunity to just “be” in worship with my colleagues and friends, to learn from their wisdom and be encouraged by their example, without having to lead it, myself.