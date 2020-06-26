From the Pulpit: 'Come worship with us!'

Nearly every house of worship has as one of its goals "hospitality," welcoming people to worship God together. Some lean more toward proselytism (working to convert others to their faith); others toward simple hospitality (making people feel welcome). But either way, chances are that every faith community ever represented in this column makes an effort to welcome visitors and new friends to worship.
That’s been uniquely difficult during COVID-19, as nobody has really been supposed to “go” anywhere, least of all to church. And even as Illinois moves toward Phase Four of Restore Illinois, public worship is deemed one of the riskiest activities to return to (see for example https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2020/06/from-hair-salons-to-gyms-experts-rank-36-activities-by-coronavirus-risk-level.html) because it is inherently relational; it draws people together to sing and say their faith aloud.
But as COVID-19 has forced many houses of worship to close their physical doors and go online with their offerings, church-shopping has actually become a highly accessible, easy and fun thing to do on a Sunday morning. People wondering, “what’s ‘church’ all about, really?,” “why do my neighbors get up early every single Sunday if they don’t have to?” or “is there anything going on over there for me?” have an incredible opportunity right now to just visit around online and see. With no risk, no commitment, and full anonymity, you can hear the wisdom of the scriptures, be challenged by good teaching, enjoy uplifting music and be encouraged in prayer — as well as getting to know the faith leaders in your community and finding out what the churches/temples/mosques in your town are up to. It’s a great time to get to know your neighbors — and maybe even find a faith home for yourself. As an every-Sunday-morning preacher myself, I’ve been “attending” 4 to 5 services of various kinds on a Sunday morning. And I have really enjoyed the opportunity to just “be” in worship with my colleagues and friends, to learn from their wisdom and be encouraged by their example, without having to lead it, myself.
If you’re already part of a faith community, I hope you’ve been able to stay connected to your spiritual home, and I encourage you to broaden your horizons and explore new ideas through online visits to other communities of faith. If you don’t currently have a “church home,” I think I speak for most of the faith leaders in Bloomington-Normal when I say, “Come worship with us!”
Isbell is directing pastor at Bloomington Wesley United Methodist Church. Reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.
