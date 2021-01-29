From the Pulpit: Create a worldview that helps the world

Worldview has been defined as “an all-inclusive outlook.” It’s a somewhat poetic term to indicate either “an articulated system of philosophy or a more or less unconscious attitude toward life.” Looking through the lens of worldview we perceive the world, its potentialities, and our role in it.

Worldview is learned from childhood from those around us, our parents, our schools, our faith community, our culture. We grow up learning that our world is good in many ways, but we also learn that it is fraught with uncertainty and we learn some degree of fear about the “others.” Sadly, mostly at the subconscious level we learn some measure of racism, class distinction, nationalism, partisanism and religious intolerance, for example.

These prejudices have been passed on from bygone ages, carried forward from humanity’s divided past. The world today, however, is one global civilization. It’s incredibly different. New, God-given technologies such as the internet and air travel have enabled our interconnection. At the same time technologies have created climate change, enabled diseases to travel around the world quickly, and warfare to become ever more destructive and threatening to us all.

By clinging to our familiar, but outworn views, we will continue to be less cooperative and less capable of facing today’s challenges together.