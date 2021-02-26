From the Pulpit: Dirt, snow and flowers

I write these words at the beginning of Lent — a Christian season of preparation for the celebration of Easter. The word “Lent” comes from the old English “lencten,” meaning, “lengthen” — the way the days grow longer as we move into spring. For all its emphasis on penance and mortality, Lent is also a season of hope, as we watch the flowers begin to push through the once-frozen ground and the leaves return to the trees.

But today as I look out my window, it’s all white. No green. Just a thick blanket of snow covering everything. The snow is pretty, though, and sparkles in the sunlight. And it covers the ground, the rocks, the roads — seeming to shroud the world in peaceful purity. It’s easy to forget that the mud, the grime, the dead leaves are even under there. Lent is a time of asking God to “cover” our sins and to make us clean again. Psalm 51, traditionally read at the beginning of Lent, even includes this phrase, “wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.”