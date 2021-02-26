From the Pulpit: Dirt, snow and flowers

I write these words at the beginning of Lent — a Christian season of preparation for the celebration of Easter. The word “Lent” comes from the old English “lencten,” meaning, “lengthen” — the way the days grow longer as we move into spring. For all its emphasis on penance and mortality, Lent is also a season of hope, as we watch the flowers begin to push through the once-frozen ground and the leaves return to the trees.
But today as I look out my window, it’s all white. No green. Just a thick blanket of snow covering everything. The snow is pretty, though, and sparkles in the sunlight. And it covers the ground, the rocks, the roads — seeming to shroud the world in peaceful purity. It’s easy to forget that the mud, the grime, the dead leaves are even under there. Lent is a time of asking God to “cover” our sins and to make us clean again. Psalm 51, traditionally read at the beginning of Lent, even includes this phrase, “wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.”
But we need to be careful about the association of “white” with “peace,” “purity” and “cleanliness.” Our culture faces a long history of word-associations both reflecting, and reinforcing, racial bias and white supremacy. “White” does not mean “pure,” any more than a blanket of snow means “no grime here!” We have not been helped by blanketing over our ongoing struggle with racism with a veneer of righteousness. I, as a white person, may not see the dirt beneath the surface, the bias beneath my own assumptions — but that doesn’t mean it’s not there.
Last year we saw a flurry of recommendations for books to read, videos to watch and conversations to have, about racism. I read some, watched some, talked and listened some, learned much. But I know I still have far to go. I hope to learn more this Lenten season, to allow Lent to be a time of hope beginning to poke its head up through the veneer, and say, “Look at me. Deal with me. Learn from me. Don’t ignore what’s below the surface; if we dig deep we can grow something beautiful together.”
We are all invited in this season — whether or not we observe Lent — to dig deep, to listen and learn, to face the “dirt” we have been walking on for generations and to plant in it seeds of hope. May we do so in faith.
Isbell is senior pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Reach her at sisbell@wesley-umc.com.