From the Pulpit: Do not gamble with eternity

We are seeing an unprecedented surge in new investors. Individuals opened more than 10 million new brokerage accounts last year. A half a trillion dollars in stock options traded on a single day in January. Stocks like Game Stop or alt coins like Dogecoin have become a gamblers playground.

While some have done well, others have suffered great loss. A young man shared on Reddit that he went “all-in” on a sure-fire options trade. He was certain that the gains to be had would make him wealthy and enable him to take care of his growing family. The trade did not go as planned, however. He warned others not to do what he had done. Now he had to tell his young wife that he had lost their entire family savings.

There is a difference between investing and gambling. Investors rely on analysis. They generally prefer to minimize risks while maximizing returns. Gamblers take high risk. They risk losing money in the hopes of making a lot more.

The Bible informs us that multitudes are gambling with their eternal destiny. “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few” (Matthew 7:13-14, ESV).