From the Pulpit: Don’t worry about tomorrow

Are you worried about tomorrow? Many people live in utter fear of the future. I want to assure you, however, that you can have peace in these chaotic times.

The snow, ice and an eerie fog that settled over our region for several days early this month reminded me of the Long Winter in C.S. Lewis’ “Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” The Long Winter refers to the reign of Jadis, the White Witch, who ruled over Narnia for 100 years. The winter symbolized that evil had descended upon the land. Fortunately, Aslan the Lion sacrificially gives his life and was resurrected to deliver Narnia out of the Long Winter and put an end to the tyrannical reign of Jadis.

Aslan’s end to the Long Winter is analogous to what God has done through Christ Jesus, our Lord. The Bible declares that Jesus is the Lion of the tribe of Judah who came as the suffering servant, laying down his life and being raised again so that we might be renewed and have peace with God both now and forever.

Yes, you can live with peace despite the tumult around you! The Bible calls it a peace that surpasses understanding (Philippians 4:7). Living with peace in your heart, regardless of the chaos around you, is available to everyone who places their faith and trust in Jesus as Savior and Lord. We call this, making peace with God.