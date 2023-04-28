Far too many people are lost in the throes of contention and strife. Sadly, we are divided against ourselves at a time when united efforts are necessary to address many world-wide problems. How does one keep from becoming entangled in disunity in order to be a force for positive change?

The chaos that results from humanity’s disunity leads to one tragedy after another. According to the Baha’i Writings, “The breeding ground of all these tragedies is prejudice: prejudice of race and nation, of religion, of political opinion; and the root cause of prejudice is blind imitation of the past—imitation in religion, in racial attitudes, in national bias, in politics”.

From this point of view, so long as we persist in imitating the mistaken beliefs and confrontational behaviors of the past, so long will the foundations for true cooperation and problem solving remain out of reach.

What principles help to detach one’s self from humanity’s dysfunctional past? The first principle prescribed in the Baha’i Writings is for each individual to investigate truth for his or her own self. We should not blindly repeat the beliefs and practices of humanity’s past and present. Baha’is, for example, recognize that partisan politics is a source of disunity and dysfunction, and so they avoid it.

The second principle that frees us from prejudice and blind imitation is the whole-hearted acceptance of the oneness of humanity. All people belong to one human race, live together on one planet, and share the same fragile environment. We are one and we cannot solve common problems if we perpetuate age-old prejudices that have long divided people and stifled cooperation.

A third principle that frees us from the conflicts of the past is the recognition of the oneness of God–remembering that we all have the same Creator, Who exhorts us to love one another.

Closely related to this is the principle that religion should be the cause of unity and cooperation. If religion becomes the cause of conflict and contention it is not true religion being practiced and humanity is better off without that. True religion should foster love, cooperation and true philanthropy.