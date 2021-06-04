From the Pulpit: Emerging from 'exile'

In considering what we have endured through the pandemic, I am reminded of the experience of the Israelites as they were exiled in Babylon. Separated from what was familiar, forced to adjust to a new way of life, enduring a deep sense of loss, they experienced trauma and disorientation. Eventually some were able to return home, but this return also brought challenges. They had become accustomed to a different life and were unsure what they were returning to. The Israelites returning from exile in Babylon would return to find their homeland much different than when they left it with places of significance fallen into disrepair.

As we begin to emerge from our isolation, from the safety of our homes, it can feel like the end of an exile — an emergence from a foreign way of living with all of the hope which accompanies such a change. But this hope is also mixed with fear, mixed with apprehension.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

All of us have endured a trauma since March of last year. As a result of that, we may be struggling with anxiety or depression. We may have been using substances to cope and are struggling to get out of those habits. Many of us have lost people we love. We have been filled with fear for our own health and the health of our loved ones. We have coped with closing schools, closing places of business, lost employment and diminished relationships. Places which were once a source of solace became a source of fear, of discomfort — offices, restaurants, movie theaters, schools. Even our houses of worship and the relationships which exist within them feel different after months of zoom-only interactions. And the emotional impact of this does not end with the receipt of a vaccine.

Along with their faith, the returning Israelites brought a strong resilience, resilience which enabled them to rebuild what had been lost. Building our own sense of resilience will also empower us as we emerge from exile — drawing strength from supportive relationships, practicing self-care, being open about what we need, doing what we can to reduce stress. And this emergence from exile gives us an opportunity to reconnect with our spirituality, to reconnect with our faith community or find a new one, to discover spiritual practices which foster our resilience.

May our return from exile be a time to rebuild, a time to reconnect.

Burris is the pastor of New Covenant Community, Normal. Contact him at nccnormal@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0